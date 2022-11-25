“Peyton Manning is Visiting Jeff Saturday, While Eli Flies To Missouri To Have His Mom Cook Turkey”: Manning Brothers Discussed Their Thanksgiving Plans On ManningCast Way Before The Day Arrived

February 7, 2020; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Eli Manning (left) and Peyton Manning (right) walk on the 11th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club – Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton and Eli Manning are absolute champion athletes who ruled the game when they were at the peak of their powers. Apart from gaining enormous success on the field, they ended up gaining success in other endeavors as well.

Especially Peyton has been a part of a lot of commercials and he still continues to endorse several renowned brands. Moreover, his business investments have also allowed him to earn heaps of cash.

Generally when NFL stars retire, they slowly start fading away from the limelight, however, Peyton and Eli’s popularity has actually grown even further after they decided to call it quits.

A lot of credit for it also goes to ManningCast where both, Peyton and Eli discuss the nuances of the game and also share a lot of interesting inside stories.

Peyton Manning And Eli Manning Are Not Celebrating Thanksgiving Together

Moreover, the special guests who attend ManningCast also add greatly to the show. Not long ago, we saw former US President Barack Obama gracing the show and his jibes directed at the Manning brothers were absolutely hilarious.

Not only this, Peyton and Eli often discuss their holiday plans during the broadcast. In a recent episode, the champion brothers asked from one another about their thanksgiving plans.

Peyton asked Eli if he was cooking this thanksgiving to which the younger Manning replied by saying that although he is always cooking, he would go to Missouri this time. Listening to this, Peyton said, “you are going to make mom cook, aren’t you?”

Eli replied that he will as he is going to be pretty swamped on thanksgiving as both, Ole Miss and the Giants would be playing. When Eli asked Peyton about his plans, the ‘cheeky’ Manning replied, “I am going to visit Jeff Saturday,”

Eli then asked him, “are you the Colts’ offensive coordinator,” to which Manning replied with a form “no.” It is indeed fun to listen to the dynamic duo talk about football and everything else in their lives which actually makes the ManningCast truly one of a kind.

