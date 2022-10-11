Peyton Manning Once Revealed The Actual Meaning of “OMAHA” Calls He Made During Games

After years of jokes, Peyton Manning explained the true meaning of “OMAHA” during his participation at the Adobe Summit.

When you hear an NFL quarterback shout “Omaha!” at the line of scrimmage on Sundays, what name comes to mind first? In response to that question, Peyton Manning is the only worthy candidate.

Omaha is more than just a Nebraskan city. After Manning signed with the Denver Broncos in 2012, he made the iconic “Omaha” call well-known but he wasn’t the first quarterback to use the verbal gesture at the line of scrimmage.

In Fact, Peyton had acknowledged that “Omaha” wasn’t even his idea. When Manning shouted “OMAHA” 44 times during a game back in 2014, many people questioned what that even meant.

In response to a question regarding the famous OMAHA calls he had joked around and said, “Omaha is a run play, but it could be a pass play or a play-action pass depending on a couple of things: the wind, which way we’re going, the quarter, and the jerseys that we’re wearing.”

Also Read: Jealous Peyton Manning Was Blown Away by Aaron Rodgers’ Insane Throwing Skills

When Peyton Manning revealed the actual meaning of OMAHA

Manning was asked what “Omaha” meant during a performance at the Adobe Summit, and unexpectedly, he actually responded. Manning stated that “Omaha was just an indicator word.”

“It served as a signal that the play had been altered, the clock was running out of time, and the ball needed to be snapped immediately to sort of signal to my offensive lineman that we had switched to Plan B and that the clock was running out. O-ma-ha, set hut is a three-syllable word with good rhythm,” he ad claimed.

In our conversation with “Pardon My Take”, Manning admitted not knowing the origin of “Omaha.” He just knows that he most certainly wasn’t the first quarterback to use it.

ICYMI: How many times did Peyton Manning yell Omaha on Sunday? WATCH: http://t.co/2vaAjPx4gG #NFLPlayoffs — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2014

Manning had stated that it’s actually funny that nobody really knows from where it exactly started. Brady used it, Eli used it, but even they wouldn’t know the exact origin of the term.

Peyton added that at Denver, they upped the volume on the sideline mikes because of which, a lot of viewers got to hear the “Omaha” calls. The quarterback retired from the game after the Broncos won the Super Bowl 50 in 2016 and has since been enjoying retirement.

Also Read: Peyton Manning, whose ’40 time’ is 4.8 seconds, once hilariously made fun of the ‘Eli Manning 40 time’