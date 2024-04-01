Brittany Mahomes Braves a No Makeup Look Despite Struggling With Her Skin

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Brittany Mahomes in attendance during the first half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes has come a long way with his Chiefs clan, securing a third SB win in the last five years. It isn’t difficult to guess how the ripples he created have affected his family and wife Brittany Mahomes, who has become more than an NFL WAG in her own right. However, despite her celebrity status, the beaming Mahomes lady has her own issues, one of which is her skin problems.

In a recent conversation, Brittany Mahomes was catapulted into the spotlight for highlighting her skin issues. In a post that had her usual beaming face, Brittany emphasized her ongoing struggle with face acne as per Page Six. While posting her bare-faced pictures, Brittany wrote,

“Just here for your daily reality check!”

However, she confidently revealed her struggles with acne around her mouth.

“Actually really struggling with my skin right now. Trying to figure out why it’s just breaking out all around my mouth.”

The NFL WAGS’ post highlighted how Brittany Mahomes has continued her tradition of sharing her struggles while dealing with them positively. This helps her connect with fans on a deeper level and also shows how despite her status in society, Brittany is forced to deal with issues that most face on a daily basis. Moreover, the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit face braving a no-makeup look on her IG to send a strong message speaks volumes of her commitment to keeping it real.

Brittany Mahomes Explains Skin Issues via IG

Brittany Mahomes has been known to raise awareness by advocating against personal problems like the peanut allergy that Patrick Mahomes III suffers. However, amidst the campaigns, she has never shied away from being vocal about the challenges and adversities she has faced along the way. In her latest post, Mahomes expanded on her acne problem, while asking fans for help.

“It’s just breaking out all around my mouth like I’m allergic to something, but can not figure it out.”

Brittany Mahomes revealing her fight with someone as common as acne surely helped fans relate to the star quarterback’s wife. However, despite Brittany talking about the issue on IG, she has yet to take it up through her campaigns. Furthermore, her admission of the issue also comes after the recent revelations about Patrick Mahomes III who is wreaking havoc with his mischievousness.

Brittany Mahomes has been quite an inspiration for many who aspire to serve multiple roles gracefully. Wife of a class player, mother of three, and a career woman have all been a lot. Amidst a busy lifestyle, a reality check like Brittany’s overwhelmed skin still presents a lifelike picture of the NFL WAGS.