Super Bowl 50 Champion’s Advice to Justin Herbert Highlights What Sets Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes Above the Rest

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have carved out legendary careers in the NFL, creating legacies that few have matched. While several quarterbacks like Justin Herbert have entered the league with the hype of being the next superstar, they’ve yet to soar to those rarefied heights.

In a recent appearance on Kay Adams’ “Up and Adams” show, recently retired Super Bowl champion Chris Harris Jr. shed light on what he believes is holding Herbert back from reaching the stratospheric levels of Mahomes and Tom Brady.

Harris Jr. didn’t mince words when it came to his assessment of Herbert, stating candidly, “He’s missing that clutch factor.” He wasn’t suggesting that Herbert hasn’t had his clutch moments, but rather, he feels that the “fourth-quarter dominance” that separates players like Mahomes, Brady, and even Big Ben is currently absent from Herbert’s repertoire.

“When I played against those guys, and the game was a touchdown or three points apart, I was still nervous because I knew Brady could always bring his team back,” Harris Jr. expounded. “Even if we were up 20, I knew Brady in the fourth quarter was a problem. And it’s that clutch factor I think he’s (Herbert) missing.”

Harris Jr.’s point rings true, as any quarterback facing Patrick Mahomes must be prepared to compete with him in the second half, even with a substantial lead. Numerous players have been outspoken about the unique talents of Mahomes and Brady, echoing the sentiment that the game is never over when they’re on the field. We witnessed this very factor unfold in Super Bowl LVIII when in the final seconds, Mahomes shunned the favored San Francisco 49ers to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The ability to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, to elevate one’s game in the crucible of the fourth quarter – it’s a rarified trait that separates the all-time greats from the merely good. And according to Harris Jr., that’s the missing ingredient in Herbert’s quest to join the pantheon of Mahomes and Brady.

Can Jim Harbaugh help Justin Herbert to get that clutch factor? Chris Harris Jr. weighs in

Expanding on their insightful dialogue, Kay Adams posed an intriguing question: how does Justin Herbert cultivate that elusive “clutch factor,” and can his new head coach, Jim Harbaugh, be the one to instill it in him? Chris Harris Jr. weighed in, expressing his belief that Herbert possesses the inherent capacity, but it may take a well-seasoned coach to unlock it fully.

“I think Harbaugh is going to be a great fit for him,” Harris Jr. asserted. “The guy has won in the league and also in college – just a winning atmosphere guy.”

Moreover, Harris feels that before Harbaugh’s arrival, an inordinate amount of pressure rested squarely on Herbert’s shoulders to single-handedly snatch victories. However, with Harbaugh at the helm, he has alleviated that weight by assembling an offensive line and defense capable of providing opportunities for Herbert to orchestrate late-game heroics.

Harris Jr. believes that to ascend to greatness, one must master the art of exerting pressure on opponents, even when holding a comfortable lead. He hopes that Jim Harbaugh will be able to elevate Herbert to the rarified air occupied by the all-time greats – a feat he accomplished with JJ McCarthy during his tenure at the collegiate level.