Philip Rivers Reacts to Being Just 105 Yards Away From Surpassing NFL Legend in Career Passing Yards After Second Retirement

Quite poetically, Philip Rivers’ brief and unexpected return to the NFL has ended the same way his first retirement did. Quietly, firmly, and without any appetite for unfinished business.

After nearly five years away from the league, the 44-year-old quarterback suited up for the Indianapolis Colts late in the 2025 season as an emergency solution to Shane Steichen’s quarterback room, ravaged by injuries. And to be fair, the NFL legend was quite impressive for the Colts. Rivers started three games, completing 55 of 83 passes for 456 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

That said, Indianapolis went 0-3 in his starts, extended a five-game losing streak, and officially missed the playoffs after an 8-2 start. Rivers then called it quits on his second NFL chapter before Week 18, closing the door on a historic record that was within reach had he played one more game.

That’s right, if Rivers were to start in the season finale, he could have easily recorded 105 passing yards, thus surpassing Ben Roethlisberger for seventh-most passing yards in NFL history. But despite how close he finished to a historic milestone, Rivers has made it clear there would be no last-minute return, no stat-chasing cameo, and no ceremonial send-off.

Appearing on Up & Adams, host Kay Adams couldn’t help but press Rivers on why he decided to give up chasing such a big milestone. The Chargers legend, however, viewed the situation differently.

“I know… (passing Roethlisberger) would have been another reason for me not to do it, not to try to push to play,” Rivers said. “You had to come back after five years at 44, then play in the last game of the year after they’d been eliminated just to get to Roethlisberger? It would almost need an asterisk beside it.”

For Rivers, the symbolism of chasing a personal record after elimination would go against everything he believes football should represent. “That wasn’t the reason why I’m not doing it,” he clarified. “But that would have been on the list of reasons for me to say, ‘Eh, I’m not.’”

What mattered more to Rivers was intent, and he was adamant that his return had nothing to do with numbers or ‘stat padding.’

“I’ve said all month or three weeks that I’m thankful. There’s been a lot of positive attention… but that wasn’t my motivation. It was always with the team in mind… feeling like maybe I could help give them a chance.”

In his eyes, if it comes across that he returned to chase a milestone, it could distort his inner narrative: “You flip it the last week, and it’s like… it wasn’t about the team. It was about you all this time.”

Philip Rivers is just 105 yards away from passing Ben Roethlisberger for 7th all-time, and he’s not interested… Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/CQFmz5fv98 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 1, 2026

And when Kay Adams joked that the missed milestone might complicate Hall of Fame debates, Rivers brushed it off with the same calm certainty that defined his decision. “Whether it happens or when it happens, it won’t come down to that 100 yards,” he said. “I can assure you.”

If his second retirement stands, Rivers will ultimately finish his career with 63,984 passing yards, a resume built over 17 seasons, eight Pro Bowls, and one of the most prolific quarterbacking runs of his era. That’s one hell of a career to have.