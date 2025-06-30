Pittsburgh Steelers News: Aaron Rodgers on Track to Break Brett Favre’s 508-Touchdown Record

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) meets with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre at midfield on Oct. 5, 2009, at the Metrodome in Minneapolis. Photo by Evan Siegle/Press-Gazette Es Packers Vs Vikings 10 5 09

After a pair of tumultuous seasons with the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers is all but set to end his storied NFL career with his former Super Bowl rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 2025 regular season will be the 21st of Rodgers’ career, and the future first ballot hall of famer figures to make one last bit of history before bowing out for good.

For better or worse, the California native has routinely been likened to his predecessor in Brett Favre ever since he first took over in Green Bay all the way back in 2008. Now, nearly two decades later, Rodgers is set to pass Favre in the all-time passing touchdown race.

From 1992 to 2010, Favre managed to produce 508 passing touchdowns, the fourth most of any quarterback in NFL history. Likewise, Rodgers sits at a current career total of 503, the fifth most in NFL history.

Seeing as Rodgers has a career average of 34 passing touchdowns per 17 games, or two touchdowns per contest, he’s currently projected to surpass Favre in the all time standings during the Steelers’ Week 3 showcase against the New England Patriots in Foxboro.

From Green Bay to New York, there’s certainly no shortage of overlaps between their respective careers. Despite their shared origins, however, the relationship between Rodgers and Favre is nowhere near as close as their stat totals.

After Rodgers was initially drafted by the Packers all the way back in 2005, Favre infamously proclaimed that “My contract doesn’t say I have to get Aaron Rodgers ready to play.” The two of them have somewhat been at odds ever since.

Although he’s essentially guaranteed to usurp Favre in 2025, it does seem rather unlikely that Rodgers will be able to catch up to the likes of his other contemporaries when it comes to passing touchdowns. Peyton Manning slots ahead of him with 539 career passing TDs, and the next two appear to be far from reach.

The pride and joy of the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees, has the second most touchdown throws of any quarterback ever with 571. The all-time king of touchdown passes, Tom Brady, sits comfortably atop the rankings with 649 passing touchdowns.

Even if Rodgers were able to maintain his current averages, it would still take him more than two seasons to surpass the likes of both Manning and Brees. As far as Brady is concerned, his records are as untouchable as the day he retired.

Rodgers may not be better than Brady or Brees, and he may not have the best of relationships with his former mentor, but he still boasts one of the most decorated resumes of any signal caller in gridiron history. If it’s all the same, then he’ll surely be cherished by a Pittsburgh fanbase who has had to suffer through uninspiring quarterback play for the last five seasons.