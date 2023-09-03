“I’m Proud Of Him, Tremendously”: Deion Sanders Pours His Heart Out to QB Son Shedeur Sanders For Destroying TCU In Debut Game

Deion Sanders is finally making the world believe in his hefty and bold Colorado program after beating TCU in a 45-42 upset win. However, much of the highlight of the game was his son Shedeur Sanders who shredded the TCU defense with phenomenal stats. Deion Sanders couldn’t be more proud of him.

During his post-game press conference after beating the No. 17 TCU, Deion Sanders couldn’t help but pour his heart out for his son- Shedeur Sanders. He mentioned how perfectly he led his team to victory. It’s a touching father-son moment for Coach Prime, who often humorously refers to Shedeur as his “luggage”.

Shedeur Sanders’ Smashing Debut: 510 Yards and 4 Touchdowns

Shedeur threw for an impressive 510 yards throwing four touchdowns with no interception with a passing accuracy of 71.9 percent in his Colorado debut. His imposing form and great composure were visible throughout the game which not only helped the Buffs win the game but win over the football world in its entirety.

Coach Prime was clearly overflowing with pride. He couldn’t help but express his sentiments about his son’s debut. Talking about Sheudeur’s performance against TCU, Sanders said,

“We had some guys that singled themselves out with their playing and they’re playing ability. A lot of guys you doubt it. One of them from HBCUI think he had 510 yards passing and a power fe football game and he happened to be my son and I’m proud of him tremendously.”

Back in December 2022, Sanders came to Colorado with a mission. He made it clear straightaway the he’ll be utilizing college football’s new rules to revamp the roster. Initially, doubts were raised against this unconventional approach of Coach Prime. Talking about the same, some days before his season opener, Sanders said,

“We’re going to continuously be questioned because we do things that have never been done. We do things that have never been done and that makes people uncomfortable.”

Seems pretty clear that Deion Sanders was determined to break barriers and elevate the college football program at Colorado to new heights. Adding his son to the mix in this experiment was a bold move from Sanders. However, Shedeur didn’t disappoint in his dad’s vision and delivered an amazing debut performance.

Deion Sanders: A Proud Dad and Coach on the Sidelines

In response to the question about his son Shedeur’s QB1 position, Sanders gave quite a clear reply. He said, “For real, Shedeur Sanders from my HBCU. The one that played at Jackson last year, the one that you asked me. Why would I give him the starting job but like that?” Sanders is all about earning everything through performance, and he applies the same philosophy to his son Shedeur too.

Coach Prime was asked about his other sons, Shiloh and Deion Sanders Jr. Talking about them, he said, “Well, he [Shedeur] and Shiloh just came when I was in the training room, get my foot worked on. He and Shiloh just came and of course Junior was filming it, so we had a dad moment. They were really happy, elated. Shiloh came in there being apologetic because he he noted a couple tackles he missed.”

Sanders was then asked about Travis Hunter, who really was the star in the win against TCU. He said, “I coached him when he was four to seven years old. So Travis is is him. Like the young folks say, Travis is it. I really think, you know, I always promote all my kids. I really think we got a couple guys is should be frontrunners for the Heisman right now.”

There is something special going on at Colorado, and Coach Prime is in the middle of it. Whether or not he can sustain his new model of the program at Colorado Boulder, will be seen in the months to come, but Deion Sanders couldn’t have asked his team for a better start to the season.