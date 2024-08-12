“Curfew at 10:30”: Josh Allen Candidly Details Bills Training Camp Routine

Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

From eating “crappy food all day” to following a “team-friendly schedule”, training camp can be a grueling experience for many teams. But for Josh Allen and the Bills, it’s quite the opposite. In a sit-down interview on the Team West Herr podcast, Allen shared that he loves training camp, as it’s where everyone gets to spend time together and build camaraderie.

But it does come with rules and regulations that each player needs to follow. Allen revealed that the environment is similar to a boarding school, where most athletes have their own twin beds. However, some prefer joining their beds together for more room to sleep comfortably.

“Some people take both the twin beds and put them together to make it a normal size mattress,” Allen said.

What stood out in the entire conversation were the details of a team curfew at 10:30 p.m., allowing players to wake up by 7 a.m., as Allen explained:

“Yeah, curfew at 10:30. So light’s out at 10:30, and you wake up around — depending on if you want to work out early in the morning. You could wake up at 6:00 in the morning or you could wake up at 7:30. First meeting at 8:30 and then you’re not done till right around 7:15/7:30 p.m..”

While the training camp served its purpose, the Bills’ preseason began with a 33-6 blowout loss to the Chicago Bears, led by rookie Caleb Williams. The team will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 2 matchup, but it’s uncertain whether Allen or other key players will start that game.

That said, as the conversation progressed, Allen also touched on his recent ‘helmet with the visor’ look, which caught quite a few eyes at camp. Interestingly, the QB sported three different color combinations on helmets with the visor—black, blue, and red—all adding to his style.

Allen reveals his favorite “helmet with the visor”

When asked which color was his favorite, Josh Allen didn’t hesitate to choose black. However, the #17 quarterback wouldn’t use this color in an NFL game because it doesn’t match their royal blue jerseys.

“I think the black probably didn’t go with our jerseys enough or color combination, but I think that was probably the cleanest look. I think it was pretty dang cool.”

While clear visors are often permitted in league games, tinted visors are allowed only for a few players who suffer from migraines or are sensitive to sunlight, needing a medical exemption, as per league rules. Among active QBs, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray are a few stars who wear clear visors. Additionally, some NFL players continue to add polycarbonate visors to protect their eyes from glare.

Allen, however, just wants to blend in and avoid getting fined, which is why he doesn’t prioritize his helmet color or a visor. Arguably, his focus is on capturing his first Vince Lombardi Trophy, a goal he’s come close to achieving multiple times, albeit falling short to the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.