“Please Protect All Of Us In This Game”: Shedeur Sanders Led the Prayers In Colorado Huddle Before Alamo Bowl Kickoff

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders appears to have not only passed on his skill set to his son Shedeur but also his motivational speaking talents. The Colorado Buffs QB put it to good effect at the Alamo Bowl. When Shedeur stepped onto the field as a college football player for the final time with his father, Deion, and best friend, Travis Hunter, he made sure to express his feelings.

In a vlog posted by Travis detailing his Alamo Bowl experience, Shedeur’s motivational words ahead of the kickoff can be heard. Starting by expressing his gratitude to God, he said,

“Thank you [God] for everything that has gotten us to this point. Please protect all of us in this game. Let us play to the best of our [potential]. Thank you for everything. I love you [God].”

After finishing his prayers, Shedeur channeled his inner Deion. The Buffs QB’s demeanor and tone instantly changed to that of confidence as he let his teammates know that he was convinced of a victory. “I am feeling it today,” he screamed.

Shedeur’s teammates matched the energy of their talisman, agreeing that they also felt the good vibes. He then urged them to keep things simple and give their all.

“Hey look, let’s keep this simple… Let’s do this sh*t…Let’s do everything. No regrets…” said Shedeur.

Unfortunately for Shedeur & Co., the match did not go according to plan – the Buffs were blown out by BYU. The loss was so bad that even the 36-14 scoreline paints a generous picture for the Buffs. For context, Shedeur and his team could only manage 120 yards on offense by the end of the third quarter.

Sheduer Sanders, who led the kickoff huddle, also seemed like a shadow of his usual self as he ended the night with two TDs, two picks and 16-for-23 passing. Meanwhile, Travis ended his final CFB game with a spectacular TD, 4 tackles in defense, and 4 catches for 106 yards.

That said, only the QB and Heisman winner stood out for the Buffs. The duo was relentless in their efforts as they didn’t let the intensity drop, even in the fourth quarter when the game was away from their reach.

With Sheduer and Travis gone, it will be interesting to see how Deion Sanders manages to recruit and rebuild his team. Safe to say, Coach Prime has a lot of work to do this offseason.

