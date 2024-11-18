“Pretty Self-Explanatory”: Unhappy Joe Burrow Admits This Is His “Most Frustrating” Season With the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Credit- Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s no other way to say this: the Bengals are having a pretty awful season. QB Joe Burrow has managed to stay healthy but he’s not been able to do much with that health on the field.

The Bengals are now 4-7 in the season, with their latest thrashing coming from the LA Chargers. The Chargers swept the field with the Bengals 34-27 and of course, Burrow was visibly frustrated after the loss.

Speaking at the post-game presser, the Bengals star QB described the entire 2024 season as his “most frustrating.” When asked why he just had one thing to say: “Pretty self-explanatory.”

What he’s referring to is the close nature of all the games the Bengals have lost till now. Six of their seven losses came by a margin of seven points or fewer.

While some may view this as an unfortunate pattern for Cincinnati, Burrow emphasized that the team’s struggles ultimately stem from their inability to execute effectively in critical situations. He said,

“Just gotta make the plays, just gotta make the plays. Down the stretch, we’re not a good enough team to––our margin of error is slim. So, we gotta make those plays. I gotta make those plays, we all gotta make those plays.”

The game against the Chargers was much of the same. After trailing 27–6 at one point, the Bengals orchestrated a remarkable comeback, tying the game at 27—a franchise record.

However, the Chargers broke through the Bengals’ defense with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game and scored a go-ahead touchdown.

With this loss, the Bengals’ season is all but over and their Super Bowl window closed, and all the hopes fans had pinned on Burrow to hand Patrick Mahomes a defeat on the big stage also dissipated.