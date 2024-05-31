Ant-Man Actor Bobby Cannavale Hopes Aaron Rodgers ‘Will Stay Healthy and Do His Thing’ This Year

Primetime Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale may be known for his acclaimed roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, BoJack Horseman, and Will & Grace, but a part of his passion also lies in being a diehard New York sports fan. Raised in a household of ardent Giants supporters, Cannavale’s rebellious streak led him to forge his own allegiance, cheering for the Jets and the Yankees.

For Cannavale and fellow Jets faithful, the team’s struggles to make the playoffs since 2010 have been a test of unwavering loyalty. Like any devoted fan, Cannavale’s hopes for the upcoming season are simple: he just wants to see his team emerge victorious. In a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” he candidly shared his aspirations, saying, “I just need him to get on the field, stay on the field, and lead us to victory; that’s it.”

“I just want him to stay healthy and do his thing,” Cannavale added.

The “him” Cannavale refers to is none other than the Jets’ second-year quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. After a disappointing 2023 campaign that saw Rodgers sidelined with an Achilles tendon rupture after just four snaps, the team’s fortunes plummeted to a 7-10 record. Now, at 40 years old, Rodgers has returned to practice for the 2024 season, igniting hope in the hearts of fans like Cannavale.

However, another health scare, recently, tinted a shadow of doubt over the Jets’ 2024-25 season. During team activities, Aaron Rodgers experienced visible pain in his right foot, forcing him to step away for treatment. This latest setback has only amplified the fans’ tensions about the team’s ability to thrive under the leadership of their prized quarterback.

Pat McAfee Addresses Aaron Rodgers’ Injury Scare

It seems like Jets fans can let out a collective sigh of relief because the recent scare surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ foot appears to be much ado about nothing. When a video surfaced of the veteran quarterback removing his sock and shoe during practice to receive treatment, alarm bells immediately started ringing throughout the football world.

Unsurprisingly, they’re still haunted by the gut-wrenching disappointment of seeing Rodgers’ 2023 campaign end after just four snaps due to an Achilles tendon rupture. But as panic started to set in, the voice of reason arrived in the form of ESPN’s Pat McAfee.

During his recent show with Mike Greenberg, McAfee shed some much-needed humorous light on the situation. “I got some breaking news… From the sources that I have, blister prevention, potential lingering effects from COVID Toe,” McAfee quipped, barely able to avoid a chuckle. “Do not know if this is lingering effects from COVID Toe,” he added.

BREAKING NEWS: Source(s) have told me that was blister prevention & potentially lingering effects from Covid toe for Aaron Rodgers#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Il5eBo2E2X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 30, 2024

For those unaware, ‘COVID Toe’ involves discoloration and irritation of the toes, which is believed to be linked to the virus. Not exactly the kind of ailment that would sideline a future Hall of Famer like Aaron Rodgers. Moreover, Mike Greenberg reassured viewers, this wasn’t a case of the Achilles.

It seems the 40-year-old signal-caller was simply dealing with some pesky blisters as he gears up for his 20th NFL season. A minor inconvenience, but certainly not something that should have Jets fans fretting about his overall fitness and availability.