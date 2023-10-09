Tom Brady’ $6,000,000 Worth & 22 ft Long Wajer 77 Yacht is a Thing of Beauty

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady, the unparalleled NFL superstar, not only dominates the football field but also commands the seas with his extravagant $6,000,000 yacht. His staggering $300 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth, affords him the luxuries of life, granting him access to the finest experiences and material possessions.

Advertisement

The 7x Super Bowl Champion is known for his extravagant lifestyle and lavish real estate holdings in various cities and has taken his grandeur to the next level. His acquisition of a $6 million yacht elevated his status in the world of luxury watercraft. His purchase left his previous $2 million vessel in its wake.

Inside Tom Brady’s $6,000,000 Superyacht

Measuring a remarkable 23.5 meters from end to end, the Wajer 77 represents the pinnacle of Wajer Yachts’ craftmanship. It gracefully bridges the gap between a spacious dayboat and a compact superyacht. It aligns perfectly with the builder’s vision. Dries Wajer, the Managing Director of Wajer Yachts proudly describes it as an embodiment of Dutch superyacht excellence.

Advertisement

Tom Brady’s Wajer 77 takes center stage showcasing its captivating design. The vessel’s lines exude a sense of effortless elegance, mirroring the signature Wajer aesthetic. It boasts a flared bow, a deck with subtle curvature, and a hull devoid of any straight lines. TB-12 bought the yacht at the end of 2021, possibly making him the very first to own the lavish yacht.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CyJbHOkLJtK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Then again, the exterior is a testament to sophistication, bragging integrated windows, a discreetly hidden anchor, sleek flush cleats, and a deliberate absence of handrails, resulting in a meticulously sculpted masterpiece.

“The yacht can sleep up to nine guests and additional crew, in several spacious cabins. Built by Sinot Yacht Architecture and Van Oossanen Naval Architects, it will be the most silent in its class and will be equally luxurious to its smaller siblings. With a 400-nautical-mile range, it will be perfect for summer holidays with the family.” Per Elena Gorgon of Auto Evolution.

As a matter of fact, Paul Costerus, the senior yacht designer and project manager at Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design describes Tom Brady’s boat as a remarkable achievement. A sleek vessel with consistently free-standing heights exceeding 2.05 meters throughout the yacht.

Advertisement

The 5X Super Bowl MVP’s Tribute to Ex-Wide ‘Viva La Vida’

Tom Brady’s passion for yachts was no secret, and when the opportunity to own the new Wajer 77 presented itself, he seized it without hesitation. The boat’s name, “Viva la Vida,” is a heartfelt tribute to his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, according to Yachtworld.

Moreover, this Portuguese phrase translates to “Live Life” and coincidently mirrors the name of Gisele’s environmental organization. The organization is dedicated to conserving forests and safeguarding water resources, with a particular focus on Brazil, Gisele Bundchen’s cherished homeland.

Brady’s opulent yacht is a powerhouse, with triple 900 hp Volvo Penta IPS engines that propel it to a thrilling top speed of 37 knots, offering an impressive cruising range of 400 nautical miles.