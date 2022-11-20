“3 Straight Wins, First Time Since 2017!” Erin Andrews Congratulates Jamaal Williams For 3 Touchdown Effort In Upset Vs. Giants

Jamaal Williams and the Detroit Lions are on a roll, and Erin Andrews made sure to congratulate the man who put on a hat-trick of a show today for the win streak.

Detroit is having a Cinderella-like season this year. They were expected to be a bottom-feeder in the league, but with the games they’ve had and played, they’ve been far better than their record indicates.

Early in the year, Detroit had the number-one-ranked offense. They were flying high and losing close and competitive games. They did fall off slightly in the middle, but they recently had a great game against the New York Giants.

New York is a massive playoff threat this year. They were sitting in second place in the NFC East at 7-2 entering what looked like a straightforward game against the Lions. Business as usual, right? Not so fast.

Also Read: What Are NFL Players Wearing On Their Necks? Q-Collar NFL Explained

Erin Andrews interviews Jamaal Williams following massive performance

The Lions have had to rely on a bevy of ways to win games. Earlier in the year, Jared Goff got off to a hot start before the running game took off.

Against the Giants, the running game took off, led by Justin Jackson and Jamaal Williams. Williams was the ground-and-pound factor in the game, scoring 3 touchdowns and rushing for 64 yards.

After the game, Erin Andrews interviewed Jamaal Williams, and he was incredibly happy with the Lions’ performance. The Lions haven’t been good in some time, and especially after losing Matthew Stafford, it felt like the heart of the team was gone.

Now, after winning 3 games in a row for the first time since 2017, Detroit has something to cheer about. The team is clearly on the right side of the rebuild process, and there’s genuine excitement behind their growth.

“I feel great, we got a dub! I’m happy every time we get a dub.”@ErinAndrews caught up with @jswaggdaddy after his 3 touchdown performance for the @Lions 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VTKST2KYjY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 20, 2022

Also Read: Amidst 6ft of Snow In Buffalo, Josh Allen only made the Browns game due to his neighbors