Puka Nacua Could Lose Millions as LA Woman Reveals Shocking Details on Two Allegations

After he managed to record more receptions and first-down grabs than any other wide receiver in the league this past season, many expected a massive payday to be just around the corner for Puka Nacua. Following his latest off-field incident, however, it now appears as if the opposite may be true.

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According to a TMZ report, a Los Angeles woman by the name of Madison Atiabi filed a temporary restraining order against the star wide receiver on Tuesday afternoon, alleging that Nacua ‘terrorized’ her during a New Year’s Eve outing on December 31st of 2025.

According to the complainant, Nacua proclaimed “F**k all the Jews” before biting her later in the evening during an instance of “horseplay” that went awry.

She also provided photos showcasing bite marks on both her thumb and her shoulder, and to make matters even worse, Nacua’s own lawyer, Levi McCathern, has already conceded that the phenom wide out did actually bite the woman. Although it should be noted that McCathern vehemently denied the accusation that his client made any sort of antisemitic remark.

Court filings indicate that the restraining order was ultimately denied because “the court needs more information at a properly noticed hearing before issuing any orders.” Nevertheless, Jackson Durham of the Rams Report noted that McCathern’s real concern resides with the potential cash grab that is likely on its way.

“McCathern has made statements on his behalf,” Durham reiterated. “The whole situation is, in his words, a ‘shake down’ and that the woman is seeking millions of dollars in damages from Puka Nacua.”

In referencing the fact that “allegations of abuse against a woman are one of the worst things that you can have come up,” Durham admitted that this incident will “massively complicate the situation with Puka’s contract extension.”

Suffice to say, if there proves to be any truth to the matter whatsoever, then the 24-year-old could soon be facing a loss of not just millions, but hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Seattle Seahawks just signed their own star wide receiver, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, to a record-setting four-year, $168.6-million contract. Given the fact that he’s been able to boast a similar rate of production and comes from the same draft class, Nacua figures to be next in line for a market-challenging extension,

But if a guilty verdict is handed down and the Rams are scared away by it, then he’ll ultimately lose out on much more than whatever dollar amount is asked of him by the courts.