“Celebrating Love”: Kristin Juszczyk Cheers as Olivia Culpo Marries Christian McCaffrey in Rhode Island

Yesterday, Olivia Culpo, the former Miss Universe, tied the knot with San Francisco 49ers star, Christian McCaffrey in a chapel in Rhode Island. The couple, who had been together for five years, hosted a wedding ceremony that was graced by Christian’s teammate, Kyle Juszczyk, and his wife and fashion designer, Kristin. Taking to Instagram, Mrs. Juszczyk shared sneak peeks of the celebration with her 1.1 million followers.

Alongside posting pictures where Kristin and Kyle were dressed in matching outfits, she extended her best wishes to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey.

“What a magical weekend celebrating love! Congratulations to you both!!”

In one photo from the Gram, Kristin was seen posing with Kara, the wife of ex-NFL tight end Greg Olsen, and Claire, the wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle.

In another video snippet, Kristin was spotted coming to Claire’s rescue during a wardrobe mishap. A social media user on Instagram even commented that having someone like Kristin around for wardrobe emergencies is essential.

While many admirers praised Kristin’s appearance at the event in the comments section, one follower raised eyebrows over why 49ers receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk were not among the wedding guests. This subtle comment hinted at some curiosity regarding how Kristin and Kyle were invited.

The friendship between Olivia Culpo and Kristin Juszczyk likely grew from their social circles, both being married to 49ers players. Also, another possibility is that their friendship may have started when Kristin made a top for Olivia to wear at a 49ers playoff game in January 2024.

Olivia Culpo Looked Drop-Dead Gorgeous in Juszczyk’s Custom-Made Attire

During the January playoff game at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Olivia Culpo made a statement in a custom San Francisco 49ers-themed bustier, specially designed by Kristin Juszczyk. Culpo paired the bustier with black jeans and accessorized with a Chanel handbag and earrings while elegantly tying back her hair to accentuate the accessories.

That said, Culpo joined the ranks of the NFL WAGs, who proudly flaunted custom jackets created by Kristin, following the lead of Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. Kristin’s designs gained so much popularity that she ended up receiving a licensing deal with the NFL to feature the league’s logo in her creations.

With the upcoming season kicking off in September, the Niners Faithful cannot wait to see Olivia and Kristin back in the stands, rooting for the team and their NFL stars.