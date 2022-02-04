“We are still going to be contenders without Tom Brady”: Shaq Barrett has stern message for Bucs doubter after NFL legend’s retirement

With Tom Brady and his retirement a reality now, the Tampa Bay Bucs are left without a QB after another successful season. But Shaq Barrett has an encouraging message for Tampa fans.

After much media speculation and rumours, Tom Brady took to social media to thank the world and announce his retirement personally.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he wrote in part.

With Brady out of the picture, the Tampa Bay Bucs have Kyle Trask next in line, whom they drafted in the 2nd round last year. So a look into a trade for a top tier QB might not be out of order. But regardless of the situation, Shaq Barrett is confident for 2023.

Shaq Barrett believes Tampa Bay will be a contender even without Tom Brady

Barrett is out at the NFL Pro Bowl after his 2nd selection in 3 years, and was asked about the teams future for next season after Brady’s retirement.

“We most definitely are still going to be contenders,” said outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who is preparing for his second Pro Bowl outing in three years. “We’ve still got a lot of guys on the team who are hungry to have a taste of being in the playoffs, to have a taste of winning a Super Bowl.” “And I know the front office guys, they loved having a taste of the success that we had. So if anything, it’s a replication. Whoever it takes, we’re going to get those guys, and then the guys are going to make it happen, whatever we have to do. The offense has got to pick it up, the defense has got to pick it up, the special teams – whatever it is, we’re going to make it happen.” Shaq also added that initially, he hoped that the news of Brady’s retirement was false.