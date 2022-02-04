NFL

“We are still going to be contenders without Tom Brady”: Shaq Barrett has stern message for Bucs doubter after NFL legend’s retirement

Tom Brady
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"Shaq wouldn't have dunked on me with that spin move!": Charles Oakley promises he would've held the Lakers legend off on his signature spin move at his Finals MVP prime
Next Article
"Mike Tomlin would have been fired if he was not in Pittsburgh": Stephen A Smith takes shots at NFL teams for not hiring African American HC's
NFL Latest News
Mike Tomlin
“Mike Tomlin would have been fired if he was not in Pittsburgh”: Stephen A Smith takes shots at NFL teams for not hiring African American HC’s

The league is on alert about African Americans in HC positions ever since Brian Flores’…