“Pumped to Gain Another Brother”: Brock Purdy Congratulates Sister on Her Engagement, Months After His Own Wedding

Another big news is coming out of the Purdy household. Months after Brock Purdy tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Jenna Brandt, his family is now getting bigger, with his sister Whitney announcing her engagement to US Air Force veteran Jared Schmidt. Undoubtedly, the 49ers QB was elated with the announcement.

Yesterday, Whitney posted a reel on her Instagram where Jared went down on one knee and proposed to her impromptu while the couple were strolling beachside. The romantic proposal, right at dawn during sunset, made for a stunning visual, and what made it even better was Whitney’s delightful glee of approval.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whittney Purdy (@whittneypurdyy)

After Whitney said yes, the couple’s family members, including Brock, ran to the duo and hugged the soon-to-be-married lovebirds. In the video, Brock was visibly content, and a glimpse of this was also seen on his Instagram story, where he congratulated the couple and expressed delight in having one more brother in his family. He wrote,

“So happy for you, Sis! Pumped to gain another brother. Love y’all”

Interestingly, this will be the second wedding-related news about Purdy, considering his teammate got married just last week.

Christian McCaffrey Marries Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo

Last weekend saw Niners star Christian McCaffrey tie the knot with famous supermodel Olivia Culpo. The Rhode Island wedding was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Kyle Shanahan, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, Greg Olsen, Devon Windsor, and Shane Gillis, among others, in attendance, leading to netizens dubbing it a Rhode Island “Royal Wedding.”

The wedding story of the couple is a tale of devotion and fate, as one might call it. They first met in 2019 on a blind date. However, things didn’t move further. Olivia then went on to date swimmer Ryan Lochte, and NFL players Tim Tebow and Danny Amendola.

After three failed relationships with athletes, the former Miss Universe made her mind up in 2022 that she would never date an athlete again. But as luck would have it, she met CMC again, got engaged last April, and now they are husband and wife.

Stories like these reinforce faith in love and fate. The couple truly had a magical twist of fate, which strengthens the popular notion that marriages are made in heaven. Here’s hoping that CMC and Culpo have a wonderful life ahead, and also hoping for the best of wishes for Whitney Purdy and Schmidt!