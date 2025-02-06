“Put a Blindfold on Patrick Mahomes… He’ll Know Where Travis Kelce Gonna Be”: Chad Johnson on Importance of Chemistry & Trust

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after Mahomes’ touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson played most of his NFL career with one quarterback: Carson Palmer. Johnson and Palmer played 16 games together in five full seasons from 2004-09. Johnson made the Pro Bowl in each of those campaigns and brought home first-team All-Pro honors twice (2005 & 2006).

Advertisement

The point? He knows how valuable continuity is for a passing attack in the NFL. When a quarterback and a dominant receiving threat play together for a long time, things between them become second nature.

You share the same thoughts and know exactly what the other person is thinking. That’s how he described Patrick Mahomes’ and Travis Kelce’s relationship on Wednesday’s episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show.

“You could put a blindfold on Patrick Mahomes [and] you could put a blindfold on Travis Kelce. You could call a play, and [Mahomes] will know exactly where Kelce is going to be. That’s what happens [with] years of chemistry, trust [and] understanding… [like] Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison. When you have that continuity, it’s very easy.”

Moreover, Johnson added “nothing is going to change” in Kansas City when Kelce retires “if Andy Reid is there.” His confidence stems from “how special” Mahomes is. But does that belief translate to his Super Bowl LIX pick?

Chad Johnson picks who will win Super Bowl LIX

Mahomes and Kelce’s Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Many analysts consider the Eagles to be a stronger bunch despite this spread. However, it was hard for sportsbooks to ignore Kansas City’s recent history and desire to complete the NFL’s first-ever three-peat when making their lines.

Johnson has no such qualms. He remains bullish on the Chiefs succeeding when Kelce hangs up his cleats but doesn’t see them getting a ring this year. Instead, he has Philadelphia prevailing in a contest that will come down to the wire.

“That’s a tough one… the [Philadelphia Eagles] are a better team collectively, but there’s a guy that wears No. 15 that can overcome the greatness that is the Eagles… if Saquon is able to determine the game from an offensive standpoint and take the pressure off Jalen Hurts, the Eagles will win… I’m [gonna] go with the Eagles… [in] a nailbiter.”

If Johnson’s anticipated trajectory transpires, that could favor Kansas City. The Chiefs have triumphed in an NFL-record 17 consecutive one-possession games entering Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles, though, are 9-2 themselves this season in one-possession affairs. With both teams having such great success in tight battles, whoever has the ball last may be the one who receives the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.