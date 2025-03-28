Deion Sanders Staying Out Of Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Process Is The Best Decision For the QB: Chase Daniel

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders made headlines last year when he said that he would ensure his son ends up in a good situation in the NFL. He even joked that he wouldn’t let Shedeur Sanders end up some place cold. But in reality, Coach Prime has kept his distance while Shedeur has navigated the pre-draft process.

At the Scouting Combine, Shedeur’s interactions with the media as well as his team meetings, were very highly scrutinized. Many believed that the Colorado QB was being treated a little bit harshly for no good reason. Even then, Deion kept silent. He’s allowing his son to experience the type of polarizing coverage that he can expect for the next 10 years while he’s in the NFL.

Instead of becoming an overbearing presence for Shedeur, Deion has been seen more often with his other son, Shilo, who is unlikely to be drafted but could very well stick on as an undrafted free agent. The way Neon Deion has handled the whole process has been admirable, and FS1’s Chase Daniel agrees.

“He’s very confident in who his son is, he’s very confident in who he is… It’s a really tricky situation because obviously you want what’s best for your son… He doesn’t want to paint Shedeur as ‘unattractive’.”

.@ChaseDaniel loves how Deion is staying out of Shedder’s draft process: “He’s very confident in who his son is and doesn’t want to paint Shedeur as ‘unattractive.’” pic.twitter.com/gCdgURpLTu — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) March 28, 2025

Sanders recently spoke with Skip Bayless about his son’s pre-draft process. Rather than trying to influence Shedeur towards a certain team, Deion said that he will be open to any team that decides to take a chance on his son. Coach Prime revealed that he knows where Shedeur “wants to go”. However, contrary to popular belief, the pair won’t be forcing their way anywhere.

“Shedeur has told me, talked to me intently about all the visits he’s had with all the teams so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go. If it’s New York, it’s New York, if it’s Tennessee, if it’s Cleveland, if it’s still the Raiders, if it’s New Orleans—if it’s any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I’m happy with it, man. Because I know what he’s going to do to the organization.”

Deion also said that he and Shedeur “like the hating” because it gives them added fuel to prove the doubters wrong. It adds another chip on Shedeur Sanders’ shoulder, and that helps push him to “excel against all odds” as he’s always done, according to Deion.

Coach Prime listed off a few teams that are picking near the top of the draft and have a need at QB. Those are likely the teams that will be in the mix for Shedeur Sanders come draft day. Either the Giants, the Browns, the Raiders, or even the Saints.

While Deion also mentioned the Titans, they’re more unlikely. They have the top pick, and that’s almost certain to be used on Miami QB Cam Ward. With Russell Wilson heading to the Giants, Shedeur to the Browns at No. 2 feels very much in the realm of possibility, though.