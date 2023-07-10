NFL Quarterbacks EPA chart Comparison shows ‘Consistent’ Patrick Mahomes is way above Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts

NFL has been always seen as an ever-evolving game. These days, quarterbacks are truly the driving forces behind any team’s offense. Any offensive routine is heavily dependent on the team’s QB. In such a league, the exceptional talent of players like Patrick Mahomes is undeniable. Coming to quantifying performances, traditional statistics like passing yards and touchdown passes often steal the spotlight. However, a closer examination through the lens of Expected Points Added (EPA) reveals a clearer picture of a QBs performance.

In this context, a Twitter account by the name of @SumerSports has created an EPA chart. It focuses on the 2022 season displaying the impact of quarterbacks in terms of expected points added. EPA takes into account various factors such as down, distance, yard line, and game situation. This helps to get an understanding of how quarterbacks contribute to their team’s scoring potential.

Evaluating Quarterback Performances: Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, and Patrick Mahomes

Among the top QB performers, Dak Prescott’s 2022 season was plagued by some ups and downs. As per fantasypros.com, Prescott completed 66.2 percent of his passes, accumulating 2,860 yards and throwing 23 touchdowns. As Prescott faced struggles, he recorded throwing a career-high 15 interceptions.

Coming to the Eagles’ QB, Jalen Hurts made his presence felt throughout the 2022 season. With 306 completions and 3,701 passing yards, Hurts’ impact in the air was monumental for the Eagles. He also had 165 rushing attempts. Despite being sacked only 38 times, Hurts was observed facing challenges. Although, they were mainly due to the high expectations of the Eagles’ offense.

The MVP of the 2022 NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had a phenomenal season by his measures. Mahomes eclipsed the 5,000-yard passing mark, threw 41 touchdowns, and was intercepted 12 times.

When we analyze the above EPA chart, Mahomes’ name stands above the rest. The Chiefs’ signal-caller has been ‘consistent’ and clearly outperforms his peers, particularly Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts, in both the first and second halves of the 2022 season.

Patrick Mahomes: The Master of Double-Digit Comebacks

Mahomes’ performanconcerning to overcoming double-digit deficits has been highlighted lately. Time and time again, Mahomes has proved that he can perform at the highest level even under severe pressure.

If the 2022 season is considered, there have been several matches where Mahomes has thrived under pressure. Even when trailing by 10 points, the Chiefs’ fans are relaxed thanks to their star QB. Let’s take an example – the Chiefs found themselves in a 10-point hole against the San Francisco 49ers. This was midway through the first quarter.

However, Mahomes, fully calm and composed, turned his gears and led his team to an impressive 44-23 victory. Eventually, the Chiefs outscored the 49ers by a 44-13 margin after falling behind early.

The Chiefs QB has a record of 13-9 in games where his team was trailing by 10 or more points. With an outstanding .591 win percentage in such situations, Mahomes can be said to have elevated himself to a level abovThishis win percentage stands as the best in NFL history among quarterbacks with a minimum of 10 games.

As the 2023 season gears up, Patrick Mahomes’ ability to orchestrate comebacks and his remarkable skill set have instilled confidence in his teammates and fans alike.