San Francisco 49ers fans cheer after the game of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The excitement is building up with just a week until the Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. It’s a clash of deserving teams, each led by dynamic quarterbacks hungry for victory. The anticipation is real, especially considering it’s a rematch from the 2020 Super Bowl, where Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs triumphed 31-20 against the Jimmy Garoppolo-led Niners.

For the devoted Faithful, that loss still stings, and they’re placing their hopes on star QB Brock Purdy to bring home the long-awaited sixth Super Bowl title. Mark your calendars for the grand finale on Sunday, Feb. 11th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

If you’re watching from the Bay Area, no worries about those pricey Super Bowl LVIII tickets. There are plenty of options for a fantastic watch party. Here are the top seven spots in San Francisco to catch the Big Game and cheer for the Red and Gold.

The Boardroom

Catch the live action at The Boardroom, a lively spot with multiple screens. Enjoy the game, craft beer, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere. It’s not just football; they show various sports throughout the season. The bar, located at 1600 Powell St., North Beach, San Francisco, offers both indoor and outdoor seating, so pick your vibe.

Kezar Pub

Head to Kezar Pub, a top-notch Irish sports bar in San Francisco. With 20 flat screens, it’s a haven for sports enthusiasts. While it’s the home of SF’s Liverpool FC Supporters Club, the Super Bowl LVIII would also attract a dynamic crowd. Even if it’s packed, try to find a corner as the screens are visible from almost anywhere. Plus, they boast a fantastic food and drink menu. You’ll find it at 770 Stanyan St, Haight-Ashbury, San Francisco. According to TripAdvisor, Kezar Pub

Flour+Water Pizzeria

If you’re into Italian fare, don’t miss Flour+Water Pizzeria. Famous for delicious pasta, their pizzas are a must-try too. Perfect for supporting the 49ers in the Super Bowl with friends or a special someone. Expect crispy pies and the comeback of their customer-favorite “chicken nugget” wings, served with Calabrian chili crisp. TVs throughout the restaurant ensure you don’t miss any action. Situated at 532 Columbus Ave., San Francisco.

Tacos El Último Baile at Sandbar

For a unique experience, you can head to Tacos El Último Baile at Sandbar in the East Bay. Enjoy Super Bowl Sunday in a tropical beach setting with the world’s best tacos. Dive into the delicious Mexican menu, pair it with your favorite drink, and soak in the lively atmosphere with TVs everywhere. It’s a pristine location to celebrate every moment of the game.

Underdogs Too

Craving a friendly spot to catch the game and indulge in mouthwatering Mexican delights? Underdogs Too is your go-to place for street tacos, burritos, nachos, and more. Dive into a full plate of goodness while soaking up the lively sports bar atmosphere. Head over to 3600 Taraval St, Outer Parkside, San Francisco, for a game night filled with delicious foods and sustainable vibes.

The Bus Stop Saloon

The Bus Stop Saloon is a cherished bar in San Francisco, owned by the Ferroni family for over a century. Now in the hands of the fourth generation, it’s transformed into a lively sports bar. Visit this iconic spot at 1901 Union Street, Cow Hollow, San Francisco, and be part of its rich legacy. Enjoy the Super Bowl finals and cheer for the San Francisco 49ers while savoring mouthwatering recipes passed down through generations.

Bay Street Emeryville

Experience the finale at the South Bay Street Plaza in the ever-expanding Bay Street Mall in Emeryville. Watch the action unfold on a huge LED screen. Moreover, they’re more to catch as festivities kick off at 1 p.m. with an exciting pre-game tailgate. Head over to 5616 Bay St., Emeryville, for a vibrant outdoor Super Bowl celebration.

Whether you choose a lively sports bar, a quiet Mexican delight, or an outdoor plaza, the Bay area offers fantastic options to catch the game that too with friends and fellow fans. Come together, cheer on the San Francisco 49ers while savoring delicious bites and make the most of the thrilling Super Bowl.