DK Metfcalf Injury Update: Pete Carroll Gives a Concerning Health Update On Seahawks WR

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made a concerning update on star wide receiver DK Metcalf’s hip injury which he sustained during Sunday’s 17-13 loss against the Bengals. Metcalf, who signed a $72,000,000 3-year contract extension with the Seahawks in 2022, is yet to miss a game in his 5-year NFL career.

In A recent press conference, Seahawks’ head coach Pete Carroll told the pool of reporters that DK Metcalf would be a game-time decision against the Cardinals in week 7. Will Metcalf’s consecutive game streak finally come to an end in Week 7?

Carrol Says Hip is Still the Issue For Metcalf

DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his hip during the showdown against the Bengals in Week 6. He was then taken out of the game in the third quarter for evaluation. The star WR, who has started 70 out of 71 games in his NFL, is yet to miss a game because of an injury. But it looks like his run is about to end as Pete Carrol feels that Metcalf will probably miss the match against the Cardinals.

When questioned by the reporter in the Press Conference about Metcalf’s involvement in the upcoming match, Carrol stated, “He is pretty sore still. He is still working at it but you will know up to the game. It’s more of a hip issue than a rib issue.”

Metcalf also suffered from a rib injury earlier in the season in the overtime win over the dominant Lions. However, he still played in the next game against the Panthers. Even against the Bengals, he came back into the game in the 4th quarter after the evaluation and played through the injury.

DK Previously Played Through A Rib Injury

The Pro Bowler WR, who might miss the match-up against the Cardinals, has previously played through a rib injury he suffered earlier in the season against the Detroit Lions as reported by the Seattle Times. In the showdown against the Lions, Metcalf took a heavy blow at the goal line, which caused him to briefly exit the game. Metcalf did return and made several crucial receptions, leading the team to victory.

He even played in the next encounter against Carolina and that was his best game this season with 6 receptions for 112 yards.

It has been a topsy-turvy start for the Seattle Seahawks this season. Despite hot and cold performances, they are still on the playoff track. The defense has started putting up some good numbers, but it’s still far from becoming the Legion of Doom. They are currently 3-2 and will take on the struggling Arizona Cardinals who will be looking to end their 3 consecutive losses.

The Offensive will have to step up and protect their QB Geno Smith, who was sacked six times against the Bengals. With Metcalf possibly out, they will need Tyler Lockett to deliver.