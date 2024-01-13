Upon Julian Edelman’s Insistence, Danny Amendola Reveals Whether Being in ‘Special Forces’ Was Tougher Than Coaching in NFL

What’s tougher: coaching in the NFL, or being in the “Special forces? This turned into the question Julian Edelman, a former New England Patriots wide receiver, had for his ex-teammate Danny Amendola in a recent YouTube video. But not the Special Forces, but “Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test.”

Amendola participated in the show, which debuted on Fox on January 4, 2023. This show, tailored from the British collection SAS: Who Dares Wins, puts participants through grueling, quasi-navy education.

Amendola, despite his NFL toughness, withdrew all through the very last episode, bringing up extreme shoulder pain and a harrowing interrogation manner. In the YouTube video, Edelman asked Amendola, “What’s more difficult, being on ‘Special Forces’ or being an NFL coach?”

Amendola, with a laugh, answered, “Definitely being an NFL coach. The hours, man—we’re up there from 6 o’clock in the morning until 9:30 at night every day. Friday is my only half day.” He went on to describe the exhaustive system of film watching, scouting players, and evaluating draft prospects.

In another conversation with Chris Long, Amendola reflected on his retirement and his stint on the show. He added,

“Retirement is great. I don’t know why we waited so long, but it was like I was sitting around in my house not doing much, like missing that competitive arena.”

He described it as a unique experience that presented a brand new perspective on what the Navy does. His adventures included leaping out of helicopters, rappelling off homes, and even a bout of combat with NBA-famous person Dwight Howard.

Amendola had a 13-year career in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Rams, Patriots, Dolphins, Lions, and Texans and now has entered his first season as a coaching assistant with the Raiders. His comments on the toughness of the coaching gig are pretty telling of just how brutal it can be in team headoffices.

Champagne Chaos for Patriots’ Super Bowl Celebrations

The discussion took a lighter turn as Amendola reminisced about their post-Super Bowl celebrations. The duo recounted a particularly wild night following their first Super Bowl win. They hired someone to follow them around with a broom as they partied with 40 bottles of champagne at a Boston club.

This story, where they were spraying champagne everywhere and smashing bottles, really shows how happy and excited they were. It’s just like the huge celebrations you often see when sports teams win something big.

Amendola’s answer sheds light on the life of an NFL coach as being unexpectedly tougher than the extreme challenges of a military-style reality show. It’s a testament to the dedication and hard work that goes into coaching at the highest level of American football.