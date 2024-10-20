mobile app bar

Quinn Ewers vs. Arch Manning: Who Has the Better NIL Deal Amid Texas’ QB Benching Controversy?

Braden Ramsey
Published

Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Arch Manning (16), left, and Quinn Ewers (3) throw passes while warming up ahead of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Arch Manning (16), left, and Quinn Ewers (3) throw passes while warming up ahead of the Longhorns’ spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024.
Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas Longhorns’ season-long quarterback dilemma just got ignited further on Saturday night. The Georgia Bulldogs raced out to a 23-0 first-half lead over the nation’s No. 1 team.

While Quinn Ewers started the game for Texas, it was Arch Manning who was handed the responsibility after the poor start. It seemed the famous backup’s time had finally arrived. But Manning failed to give Texas a spark.

After he absorbed back-to-back sacks and fumbled away possession on the Longhorns’ final first-half drive, Texas turned back to Ewers, as he returned to the gridiron to open the third quarter.

In the midst of such chaos and rotation in this day and age of college football, it’s important to gauge the NIL ramifications of any potential move. With boosters and supporters footing these massive bills that bring superstars to town, their influence holds more weight than ever. And based on NIL Valuations, Longhorns’ fans seem to want Manning taking snaps.

According to On3.com, Arch Manning has the fourth-largest NIL valuation ($3.1 million) in all of college sports. Ewers resides only four steps beneath Manning in the rankings, but his eighth-place standing ($2.2 million) trails Manning’s by $900K.

That deficit comes after an $85K rise in valuation over the past 10 weeks.

Which college athletes are NIL royalty?

Manning, despite his namesake, just missed out on the top three NIL earners in college sports. However, he is the third-highest NIL valuation in college football. Only the Colorado duo of Shedeur Sanders ($5.8 million) and Travis Hunter ($3.3 million) are pulling in more dough than Manning from their play on the gridiron.

Sanders leads all college athletes in NIL, but Hunter is third-highest. So, who is slotted in second place? That would be LSU gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, who is pocketing a cool $4 million in NIL this year.

Two other football players reside on the top-10 list. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe ($2.5 million) is sixth, while Miami quarterback Cam Ward ($2 million) is 10th. Both signal-callers, like Ewers and Manning, are among the most recognizable faces in college football.

Milroe and Ward are also lower-tier Heisman Trophy candidates and could be selected first round in the 2025 NFL Draft.

