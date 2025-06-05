mobile app bar

Derrick Henry Treated Himself With a $122,500 Gift After Signing a $30 Million Contract With the Ravens

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Derrick Henry on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Derrick Henry on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Derrick Henry isn’t the kind of guy you picture going on spending sprees. One might even wonder if he takes any time off from his gym and hyperbaric oxygen chamber. But after inking a two-year, $30 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens — $25 million of that guaranteed — the All-Pro running back decided it was finally time to indulge a little.

In his latest appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Henry was asked when he last splurged. His response came with a smile and a shrug: “Yeah, I mean I don’t try to splurge too much.”

But, as he admitted, everyone’s got something they’re into. “Everybody has something that they really like,” Henry said. “You like what you like. And I think my biggest thing right now is I’m into like watches. I love, I love watches.” Naturally… this love recently translated into a seriously elite pickup.

“My recently purchased was… I think I got a platinum Daytona, uh, Rolex,” Henry revealed, nodding to one of the most coveted luxury timepieces on the market. “That was a nice one. But yeah, you know, you gotta treat yourself.”

The model in question? The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 126506-0001 — a platinum-cased powerhouse that retails for over six figures on the secondary market. $122,500, to be precise.

Launched in 2023, it features a chestnut brown Cerachrom bezel, a striking ice-blue dial, and an updated Caliber 4131 automatic movement.

The watch is also the first Daytona ever to feature a see-through case back, a rare touch of transparency in Rolex’s usually sealed-off design language. Fitted with a solid Oyster bracelet, the timepiece marries muscle with refinement — a description not far off from Derrick Henry himself.

And while Dan Patrick joked that the Ravens running back could’ve just picked up a near-perfect replica in New York for a fraction of the price, the NFL star wasn’t having any of it: “Yeah… I don’t know about that then,” Henry laughed. “I definitely can’t do it, though. Heck no.”

As for the veteran sportscaster’s suggestion that Henry should wear the watch during a game for “advertising” it, the response to this was equally clear: “Oh no, no, no, no,” shot down the Ravens star without much explanation.

All that said, the platinum Rolex Daytona is truly a fitting splurge for a player who’s been one of the NFL’s most reliable workhorses over the past decade. And now, entering the sophomore year of his Ravens stint with a new contract, it seems like Henry’s timing — both on the field and on his wrist — couldn’t be better.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these