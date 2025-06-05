Derrick Henry Treated Himself With a $122,500 Gift After Signing a $30 Million Contract With the Ravens

Derrick Henry isn’t the kind of guy you picture going on spending sprees. One might even wonder if he takes any time off from his gym and hyperbaric oxygen chamber. But after inking a two-year, $30 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens — $25 million of that guaranteed — the All-Pro running back decided it was finally time to indulge a little.

In his latest appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Henry was asked when he last splurged. His response came with a smile and a shrug: “Yeah, I mean I don’t try to splurge too much.”

But, as he admitted, everyone’s got something they’re into. “Everybody has something that they really like,” Henry said. “You like what you like. And I think my biggest thing right now is I’m into like watches. I love, I love watches.” Naturally… this love recently translated into a seriously elite pickup.

“My recently purchased was… I think I got a platinum Daytona, uh, Rolex,” Henry revealed, nodding to one of the most coveted luxury timepieces on the market. “That was a nice one. But yeah, you know, you gotta treat yourself.”

The model in question? The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 126506-0001 — a platinum-cased powerhouse that retails for over six figures on the secondary market. $122,500, to be precise.

Launched in 2023, it features a chestnut brown Cerachrom bezel, a striking ice-blue dial, and an updated Caliber 4131 automatic movement.

The watch is also the first Daytona ever to feature a see-through case back, a rare touch of transparency in Rolex’s usually sealed-off design language. Fitted with a solid Oyster bracelet, the timepiece marries muscle with refinement — a description not far off from Derrick Henry himself.

And while Dan Patrick joked that the Ravens running back could’ve just picked up a near-perfect replica in New York for a fraction of the price, the NFL star wasn’t having any of it: “Yeah… I don’t know about that then,” Henry laughed. “I definitely can’t do it, though. Heck no.”

As for the veteran sportscaster’s suggestion that Henry should wear the watch during a game for “advertising” it, the response to this was equally clear: “Oh no, no, no, no,” shot down the Ravens star without much explanation.

All that said, the platinum Rolex Daytona is truly a fitting splurge for a player who’s been one of the NFL’s most reliable workhorses over the past decade. And now, entering the sophomore year of his Ravens stint with a new contract, it seems like Henry’s timing — both on the field and on his wrist — couldn’t be better.