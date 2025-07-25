Raiders News: Analyst Says Pete Carroll and John Spytec Were “Tired Of Sitting Around” Christian Wilkins Before His Release

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially begun their rebuilding phase after several disappointing seasons, and they’re doing it with urgency and bold moves. Since Tom Brady and his business partner, Tom Wagener, invested in the franchise to become minority owners, the team has shown a more proactive approach. Their turnaround efforts kicked off with the hiring of new GM John Spytek, whose first major decision was bringing in Super Bowl-winning coach Pete Carroll to lead the charge.

Determined not to let anything stand in their way, the Raiders have been unafraid to make tough—even unpopular—decisions. One such move came recently when they released defensive end Christian Wilkins, just a year after signing him to a massive four-year, $110 million deal, which included $84.75 million in guaranteed money. Wilkins played only five games before suffering a foot injury, and he has been out ever since.

While the injury itself wasn’t the issue, it was Wilkins’ rehab process that frustrated the front office. His recovery has lacked clarity, with no firm timeline for his return, which has led to growing impatience within the organization. As a result, the Raiders voided his contract and released him, despite still owing him $35.2 million in guaranteed money. Wilkins has since filed a grievance with the NFLPA.

According to Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz, both Pete Carroll and John Spytek were unhappy with how Wilkins handled his recovery. The typical recovery timeline for his foot surgery is 3–4 months, and he underwent the procedure last October. Yet, nine months later, he still hasn’t practiced, remains in and out of a walking boot, and reportedly needs a second surgery.

Wilkins has been reluctant to undergo the follow-up operation, and now both sides appear to be locked in a standoff with no resolution in sight, casting serious doubt on whether he’ll play at all in the 2025 season.

“Wilkins needed a second surgery and his 2025 season was up in the air. Pete Carroll and John Spytek were tired of sitting around, wondering what Wilkins is going to do. They decided to move on from him. He has been in and out of walking boot all offseason from the surgery that he had for a Jones fracture on October 5th, 2024. We are going on nine months now. He hasn’t practice this offseason.”

Renz didn’t hold back his frustration over the entire situation, openly criticizing Christian Wilkins for what he called “tomfoolery.” He took issue with the defensive end’s decision to ignore the advice of top-tier medical professionals, experts who are highly regarded in their field.

In Renz’s view, Wilkins took advantage of the Raiders and the guaranteed money they handed him, showing little commitment to a proper recovery. Instead of working toward a swift return, he appeared to milk the process, leaving the franchise disappointed. The Raiders had high hopes for him, but he fell well short of expectations.

Unsurprisingly, the team chose to cut ties with him, clearly and decisively, sending a strong message not only to Wilkins but to the rest of the locker room. In their official statement on social media, the Raiders emphasized their commitment to upholding the franchise’s core motto: “Commitment to Excellence,” both on and off the field. They felt Wilkins failed to embody those values, making it necessary to part ways and move forward in a different direction for the betterment of the organization.

This is a clear divorce, with the franchise having no mixed feelings about the situation. They acted swiftly and make sure they have the best chance of going into the season.