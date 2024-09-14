Shannon Sharpe Was Concerned About His Job, Sponsors and Future Earning Prospects After Going Viral

September 20, 2009; Denver, CO, USA; Former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe (84) reacts during the ring of fame ceremony at half time against the Cleveland Browns at Invesco Field. The Broncos defeated the Browns 27-6. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

For someone who had his intimate moment broadcast live to millions of people, Shannon Sharpe has been playing it cool. From cracking deals to joking about it, Unc has been cool as a cucumber about the mishap.

However, he has now admitted to being haunted by the thought of commercial losses after the IG Live went viral.

Earlier today, Snoop Dogg, Cam Newton, Kai Cenat, and Ocho joined in to roast Unc on Nightcap. One of the highlights of the roast was Newton’s Q&A with Shannon where the former NFL QB would ask the burning questions on people’s minds.

One of the questions posed by Newton saw him asking Unc if he is afraid of the IG Live driving away potential female suitors. For Unc, however, this question was a moot point as he asked Cam to ask this question to the women than him.

Unc, though, was really concerned about the impact the mishap would have on his job, sponsors, and income avenues:

“l was more concerned about job, sponsors, advertisers and potential earning power down the road. That was my first and foremost because if I have those things, I think women will come.”

Sharpe revealed that one of the first thoughts he had after the mishap was the extent of the backlash his commercial commitments would face.

After the Skip Bayless fiasco, Sharpe has worked extremely hard to be where he is today, building his own podcast multiverse from scratch. The thought of it all crumbling away was real for him.

On the topic of women meanwhile, Sharpe had a simple answer – if you are rich and powerful, women will come.

Seeing his nonchalance about the fiasco led many to believe that this was all a ploy. Many hypothesized online that the former TE had set up the whole thing for a PR boost or as some put it, to prove he’s not gay.

Sharpe goes off on fans for conspiracy theories

Rumors of Sharpe being queer have been floating around since his broadcasting debut. Since then, he has been refuting those speculations vehemently. But now when people spun a mishap to be a response to those rumors, Unc really lost his cool.

He had a simple argument – why would he risk his earning potential to dispel a baseless rumour that would continue regardless of the mishap?

“People be like well he trying to refute the rumor that he gay… I said you really tell me I’m gonna throw everything that I built my reputation on, all the opportunities that I could have going forward to dispel something that y’all started, that y’all want to carry on anyway? I say how big of a fool do you think I must be?”

In an era where numerous revelations daily prove that nothing on the internet is real, it’s understandable why fans felt the way they did.

At the same time, Unc through his body of work over the years, has proved that there are none more sincere and genuine than him. And he makes a valid point — why would he want to throw away all that he has built just for a silly rumor that doesn’t impact his life anyway.