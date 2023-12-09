Tyreek Hill Had a Selfless Answer When Asked About His MVP Aspirations This Season

Sep 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) looks on from the sidelines against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill has been a formidable force with his unmistakable on-field presence this season. His performances have elevated his level so much that he has entered the MVP conversation. This is a surprise since the wide receiver now has a standing against the star quarterbacks.

This elevation has caused curiosity among the fans, who are intrigued by Hill’s thoughts on this opportunity. Hill quenched the questions of the fans with a selfless claim about the MVP award recently.

In an address where Tyreek Hill spoke about the MVP discussion, he claimed that it was unrealistic for a wide receiver to be crowned as the MVP. Instead, he selflessly promoted his QB teammate, Tua Tagovailoa, over himself for the highly coveted award, saying,

“I don’t think so, man, because there have been numerous times man like before I even started playing football that guys been making plays or had a great season; it’s a quarterback award,” Hill said. “We all know that. And if Tua won it, I’d be happy. I’d be happier if Tua won it.“

Cheetah’s claims weren’t accepted by the fans who thought that the star wide receiver was an equally deserving candidate. One fan vouched for Tyreek in the comments, noting, “My bet slip would disagree. Tyreek for MVP!”

Another one found it abnormal for Hill to back Tagovailoa over himself. He said, “Why is he always sucking up to Tua ”

Another fan called him ‘humble’ for his take. He said, “Tua humble and a dawg”

A fan went on to defend both Tyreek and Tua with his ‘good guy’ remark, saying, “Because Tua is a good guy.”

Tyreek Hill also added that his family anticipates his 2,000+ yard receiving pace. If the Dolphins WR is able to reach that milestone, he will treat himself to his dream car – an Aston Martin V12.

Favorites to Win NFL MVP alongside Tyreek Hill

The Dolphins WR is currently in the event position in MVP odds, as per Fox Sports. He sits exactly after his QB teammate, Tua, who is currently in the sixth position. The list is topped by Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy with +300 odds.

The MVP odds aren’t surprising to many, which are often dominated by quarterbacks. There are currently eight QBs on the Top 10 list. The only exceptions to the list are Hill and 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey. Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is the last non-QB winner of the MVP title back in 2012.

However, this is not the first time that Tyreek Hill has vouched for Tua Tagovailoa for the MVP position. A clip from their time together went viral, where the two shared the screen space on Tua’s camera. The QB-WR duo is seen vibing together as the latter adds, “MVP right here. MVP,” pointing towards Tagovailoa.

Also, Tyreek Hill has set standards high on the field, being one of the best wide receivers who has ever played in the league. Again, his promotion of Tua Tagovailoa to MVP has added to his image as a selfless human.