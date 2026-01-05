Raiders to Draft Fernando Mendoza? NFL Draft Order For First 10 Picks

The 2025 regular season is officially over, and much like the end of every other NFL season, there’s a bittersweet feeling that comes with this time of year in knowing that, while the days of full-blown Sunday slates are behind you, there’s nothing but unadulterated playoff madness and way-too-early mock drafts ahead of you. The football world doesn’t stay still for long, if ever, so while the Pittsburgh Steelers are busy celebrating their win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders, along with the rest of us, are preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now that the regular season has ended, it is the Raiders who are on the clock with the first overall pick in this year’s draft. The New York Jets are eagerly waiting just behind them at number two, and after them are the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans, all of whom finished the season with a 3-14 record.

After that, the New York Giants will help to round out the top five before the Cleveland Browns, and Washington Commanders, then take over at spots six and seven. From there, a trio of 6-11 teams, those being the New Orleans Saints, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Kansas City Chiefs, will close out the top 10 in that order.

Of course, each and every single one of those teams has its respective needs, but it should come as no surprise to hear that the 2025 Heisman trophy winner and quarterback for the Indiana Hoosiers, Fernando Mendoza, is the current betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In addition to the Raiders needing a long-term solution at the signal-calling position, the first overall pick has also been dominated by the quarterback position in recent times. Eight of the last 10 first overall draft picks have been quarterbacks, and the last three drafts have all seen a QB be selected first overall, so with odds of -450, oddsmakers seem to be telling us that, barring any catastrophe, the trend will continue in 2026.

Mendoza himself has the potential to be just what the Raiders need as well, a young, moldable product who stands in stark contrast to the 35-year-old, turnover-prone veteran in Geno Smith. Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers can serve as a solid foundation for any quarterback and in any type of offense, and with Tom Brady hanging around the building, there’s no better time to take a stab at potentially finding the next face of your franchise.

It’s been an incredibly long time since the Raiders fielded a starting quarterback that fans were legitimately excited about, but with Mendoza, they could finally experience a sense of optimism that hasn’t been felt in a decade, and that alone will make this draft pick worth it. Honestly, even at -450 odds, this one’s an absolute steal, as you can guarantee that the 22-year-old from Miami, Florida, is the first one to walk across the stage in 2026.