Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts is a full-fledged NFL starter leading his team in the Super Bowl and establishing himself as a franchise player. However, there was a time when he was benched in college.

The Eagles and Chiefs are going at it in Super Bowl 57, heading into halftime with a close battle going on. The Eagles have came out firing early, clicking on all cylinders.

On offense, they’ve been able to score with relative ease. Hurts has been clicking with his receivers, especially with A.J. Brown who caught a massive 45-yard touchdown.

On defense, they’ve been containing Patrick Mahomes, limiting Kansas City to two scores right now. They lead 24-14 entering half time, but there is a lot of game still left.

Mahomes’ ankle is something to watch out for in the second half of the game as he reinjured it tonight. Mahomes first suffered the injury in the Divisional Round, but he pushed through the injury and played in the Conference Championship.

Tyreek Hill is trusting in Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/nuoKM0jxeV — PFF (@PFF) February 13, 2023

Also Read: How Much Do NFL Mascots Make? NFL Mascot Salary

Why was Jalen Hurts benched in college?

Hurts’ journey to the Super Bowl has been a tough one. It wasn’t too long ago when he had to give way for Tua Tagovailoa playing at Alabama.

Hurts was a freshman phenom for the Crimson Tide. He led the team to the National Title Game, and he had his team up 31-28 with 2:07 left. However, Clemson led by Deshaun Watson would come back and score with just a second left to steal the title away.

In his sophomore year, Tagovailoa started to make waves with his play, and in one bad game against Georgia, he was benched. Tua took reign of the team, and he didn’t look back. In his junior year, Hurts was backing him up.

Senior year, he transferred to Oklahoma after Nick Saban recommended him to, and he thrived there, finishing as a Heisman finalist.

Now, he’s an MVP candidate and a Super Bowl starter. Things couldn’t have worked out better for Hurts, and the best part is, his career is just getting started.

Robbie Gould: “If you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you’re gonna have a pretty solid day on defense,” Jalen Hurts on 3rd down and 8:pic.twitter.com/u5zqm146ia — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 13, 2023

Also Read: “This is why you pay A.J. Brown $100 million”: Jalen Hurts’ 45 yard touchdown bomb has Tyreek Hill and NFL Twitter on fire