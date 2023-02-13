HomeSearch

Why was Jalen Hurts benched in college?

Ashish Priyadarshi
|Published 13/02/2023

Why was Jalen Hurts benched in college?

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts is a full-fledged NFL starter leading his team in the Super Bowl and establishing himself as a franchise player. However, there was a time when he was benched in college.

The Eagles and Chiefs are going at it in Super Bowl 57, heading into halftime with a close battle going on. The Eagles have came out firing early, clicking on all cylinders.

On offense, they’ve been able to score with relative ease. Hurts has been clicking with his receivers, especially with A.J. Brown who caught a massive 45-yard touchdown.

On defense, they’ve been containing Patrick Mahomes, limiting Kansas City to two scores right now. They lead 24-14 entering half time, but there is a lot of game still left.

Mahomes’ ankle is something to watch out for in the second half of the game as he reinjured it tonight. Mahomes first suffered the injury in the Divisional Round, but he pushed through the injury and played in the Conference Championship.

Also Read: How Much Do NFL Mascots Make? NFL Mascot Salary

Why was Jalen Hurts benched in college?

Hurts’ journey to the Super Bowl has been a tough one. It wasn’t too long ago when he had to give way for Tua Tagovailoa playing at Alabama.

Hurts was a freshman phenom for the Crimson Tide. He led the team to the National Title Game, and he had his team up 31-28 with 2:07 left. However, Clemson led by Deshaun Watson would come back and score with just a second left to steal the title away.

In his sophomore year, Tagovailoa started to make waves with his play, and in one bad game against Georgia, he was benched. Tua took reign of the team, and he didn’t look back. In his junior year, Hurts was backing him up.

Senior year, he transferred to Oklahoma after Nick Saban recommended him to, and he thrived there, finishing as a Heisman finalist.

Now, he’s an MVP candidate and a Super Bowl starter. Things couldn’t have worked out better for Hurts, and the best part is, his career is just getting started.

Also Read: “This is why you pay A.J. Brown $100 million”: Jalen Hurts’ 45 yard touchdown bomb has Tyreek Hill and NFL Twitter on fire

About the author
Ashish Priyadarshi

Ashish Priyadarshi

Ashish Priyadarshi is The SportsRush's content manager and editor. Ashish freelanced for 1 year in the NFL division before taking on an editorial role in the company. He then tacked on managing content while adding on a writing role in the NBA division. Ashish has been closely following the NFL and NBA since the 2012 season when the Patriots lost the Super Bowl and Derrick Rose was at the height of his powers. Since then, Ashish has focused on honing his knowledge for both leagues in, even writing crossover pieces. In his free time, Ashish is an avid basketball player, he loves to watch movies and TV shows, immersing himself in the cinematic world. Ashish studies computer science and data science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and would love to mesh his love for sports with his technical skills.

Read more from Ashish Priyadarshi