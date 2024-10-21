Randi Mahomes Shares Post Saying “It Was Never Luck” After Patrick Mahomes’ Win Against the 49ers

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs marching on with an impeccable record of 6-0 after defeating the 49ers 28-18 on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes finds himself facing tough questions for his performances. The quarterback’s stats this season have been underwhelming at best, with some even attributing the Chiefs’ success to their defense. Amidst all this, Patrick’s mother, Randi, has shared a very supportive message.

The single mother of three took to her Instagram Story to share an encouraging, spiritual message that read, “It was never luck. It was always God’s grace.”

The words sure seem to be her response to the naysayers who have been diminishing Mahomes’ contribution to the Chiefs’ winning streak.

Randi Mahomes shares message after Chiefs win pic.twitter.com/7eC8THWG96 — lazy_talker (@lazytalker31) October 21, 2024

While Randi’s faith-affirming message is heartwarming, Mahomes acknowledged the lack of a passing game from the offense. The quarterback, however, also emphasized that he doesn’t focus on his stats, but rather on playing well as a team.

“I just don’t think it’s normal for what you’ve seen from us because it’s not a lot of passing touchdowns,” Mahomes said via ESPN. “It’s not just about me. It’s not just about the stats and the light show and stuff like that. It’s about playing team football and I believe that if we continue to work we’ll get better offensively throwing the ball down the field.”

While the Chiefs are certainly dominating the league on the whole, Mahomes’ numbers have been uncharacteristic, with the signal-caller admitting the high number of interceptions being a hurdle for their defense.

Patrick Mahomes’ dismal TD/INT rate

While the Chiefs quarterback’s skills need no validation—Mahomes is a six-time Pro Bowler, has led the league in passing touchdowns twice, and has lifted the Lombardi Trophy three times—this season has been a different story.

He hit his career-low passer rating of 44.4 last week against the 49ers, and his 1,386 passing yards haven’t impressed anyone either. Especially since it’s the lowest compared to his other six-game starts.

On top of this, Mahomes currently has more interceptions than touchdowns, someone not many would have expected before the 2024 season. He currently holds an average of 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and 88.9 passer rating per game. In terms of passing touchdown/interception rates, he stands as the fourth-worst this season at 0.8 (6/8).

Mahomes himself confessed to the high-interception problem plaguing the offense and how it’s affecting their defense in the post-game presser. He also took responsibility for not being able to score more touchdowns in the red zone and leaving all the pressure on Spag’s defense.

“There’s too many interceptions that put our defense in bad spots,” confessed Mahomes. “In order for us to even take another step, it’s going to be about me taking care of the football, scoring those touchdowns in the red zone like we did today, and then letting our defense really eat.”

The Chiefs seem en route to a three-peat with their undefeated streak so far. However, there are still 12 games to go and the Chiefs Kingdom will be looking to Patrick Mahomes’ return to his element and deliver stunning performances.