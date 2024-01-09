Who Is Michigan QB JJ McCarthy’s High School Sweetheart Girlfriend Katya Kuropas?

J.J. McCarthy prioritized his family and friends in the celebration after securing Michigan’s national championship. His girlfriend, Katya Kuropas, also became a focus of attention among the cheers and embraces. McCarthy shared hugs with his family and kissed Katya, capturing the joy of the moment in a picture with his national championship hat.

The University of Michigan football team’s standout quarterback, JJ McCarthy found a valuable partner off the field in his girlfriend, Katya Kuropas. Their relationship, which has surpassed five years, traces back to their high school days at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois.

JJ McCarthy and Katya Kuropas embarked on their romantic journey on October 8, 2018. The couple remained steadfast despite McCarthy’s transfer from Nazareth Academy to IMG Academy due to the pandemic-induced cancellation of the football season at Nazareth. After McCarthy entered college at Michigan in the fall of 2021, Kuropas continued to be a supportive presence.

In 2022, McCarthy secured the position of starting quarterback for the team, and Katya Kuropas remained a constant source of support. They even celebrated their fifth anniversary joyously in October 2023.

Katya Kuropas has been a constant presence at McCarthy’s games, showcasing her support by donning the Wolverines’ blue and yellow colors. Throughout the 2022 and 2023 football seasons, she was frequently spotted on the sidelines, sharing her vibrant game-day outfits on her VSCO. Kuropas also appears at ease with McCarthy’s family, often seen with them during games.

The couple shares a love for travel, and exploring new adventures together. On their fifth anniversary, McCarthy expressed profound gratitude for their journey, highlighting Kuropas’s impact on his life and expressing love for his “queen.”

All you need to know about Katya Kuropas

Katya Kuropas, born on January 28, 2003, is an Aquarius with a height of 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimeters) and a weight of around 123 pounds (56 kilograms). She is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

Katya Kuropas is the daughter of Roman Kuropas and Tania Kuropas. Her father, Roman Kuropas, is the founder and CEO of Dash EV Motors, a company dedicated to building affordable electric vehicles and providing transportation services to communities in need. The family’s commitment aligns with a goal to lower America’s carbon footprint and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Katya also has a brother named Max. Katya Kuropas is currently pursuing an undergraduate program at the University of Michigan. While she doesn’t participate in college sports, Katya is a devoted supporter of her boyfriend, J.J. McCarthy.