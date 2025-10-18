Tom Brady Humbly Looks Back on His NFL Career Reacting to the Time He Threw 5 TDs in 1 Quarter

Tom Brady had plenty of moments in his NFL career that flat-out left people speechless. Even today, when you look back at some of those performances, they still seem unbelievable. And not just to fans. Even the man himself recently admitted that one game blew his mind.

That legendary performance from Brady came in 2009, when he threw five touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans. Not only did he throw those scores, but they all came in the same quarter. That’s right, Brady and the New England Patriots had a 35-point second quarter where he threw a touchdown on every score. It was an all-out scoring avalanche, and it remains the most touchdowns ever thrown in a single quarter.

Earlier today, the Patriots’ Instagram page shared a compilation of those highlights, throwing it back to that wild day in ’09. And Brady’s reaction to the post was as humble as it was funny:

“Sometimes I look back at my career and think ‘Okay, you actually were pretty good sometimes,’” Brady wrote (via his IG story).

Yeah, Tom, we agree. This is just one of many insane moments from the former QB’s career.

To say Brady and the Pats won the game against the Titans that day would be an understatement, however. They demolished Tennessee, 59-0. In the Super Bowl era, it’s still tied for the biggest blowout in NFL history. In fact, the Pats did set the record that day for the largest halftime lead in NFL history, going into the break up 45-0.

If you’re wondering, Brady tossed two TDs to Randy Moss, one to Kevin Faulk, and then two more to Wes Welker. He then came out of the half and threw another TD to Moss, giving him the hat trick. Even the backup QB, Brian Hoyer, got to go in the game and sneak in a TD rush.

Coincidentally, the Patriots play the Titans this week in what is poised to be an interesting showdown. It’ll be Mike Vrabel’s first game coaching against his former team. Furthermore, Tennessee will be having an interim coach at the helm, Mike McCoy. The Pats will be looking to go to 5-2, while the Titans want to avoid falling to 1-6.

From that perspective, it’s pretty wild how similar this matchup is to the one all those years ago. The Titans started their ‘09 campaign 0-6, while the Pats were 4-2. They were two teams going in completely different directions, and 16 years later, that story remains the same.