Rapper Freddie Gibbs Gets Humbled By Rams’ Social Media Team After OT Win vs. Bears

Before the Rams and Bears clashed this past weekend, Chicago native rapper Freddie Gibbs took some shots at LA. While promoting a new film he is involved in, Gibbs did an interview where he got into some football trash talk. He also confidently said the Bears were going to beat LA and joked that the Rams should move back to St. Louis because they do not have real fans in their current city.

Gibbs concluded the interview by flat-out stating, “F**k the Rams.” It was a wildly uncut clip that showcased his confidence and passion for football. He also mentioned that Rams legend Eric Dickerson is his daughter’s grandfather and that he had a bet going with him for the game.

Well, unfortunately for Gibbs, the Rams won against the Bears, 20-17. It was a wild game that went to overtime and ended with a game-winning field goal by LA. After the contest, the Rams’ social media team responded by humbling Gibbs with a hilarious meme post.

It was a funny post that even got a good laugh out of Gibbs. He posted two reactions in response, owning the L.

“Ok…imma take that one good luck rest of the playoffs,” Gibbs wrote on X, before posting another reaction with laughing emojis.

The rapper didn’t stop posting on social media, though. He continued to scroll through his feed and found some uplifting posts that made him feel better about the Bears’ season.

He quote-tweeted these posts, hyping up the team for next season, and showing his happiness with Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams. Gibbs also posted a photo that he snapped with Williams once before.

To be fair, it was a successful season for the Bears. Even though it did not end how Gibbs or the fans would have liked, they surprised almost every NFL fan with their competitiveness. In their first season together, Johnson and Williams went 11-6, won the NFC North for the first time since 2018, and secured their first playoff win since 2010.

It feels like the arrow should be pointing up for Chicago heading into next year. However, progress is rarely linear in the NFL, and they will need to stay hungry if they want to reach greater heights. It was a strong first season with Johnson, but following it up with a poor one would send the Bears back to square one. They must continue to build and avoid complacency heading into 2026.