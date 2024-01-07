“The White Spandex Suit?”: Jake Browning’s Girlfriend Stephanie Niles’ Spicy Gameday Outfit Steals All the Spotlight at the Paul Brown Stadium

All eyes are on Jake Browning’s girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, as the Bengals take on the Browns for their season finale. She has apparently set Paul Brown Stadium on fire with her spicy game-day outfit.

Already out of the playoff race, the Bengals are facing a team without their star QB, Joe Flacco. The Browns have benched Flacco in order to avoid any unnecessary injuries that could hinder their playoffs. However, the Bengals have nothing to lose, and they are killing it before half-time with a 24-point lead.

The starting QB, Jake Browning, has already tallied two touchdowns, and the broadcast was quick to pan the camera on his girlfriend Stephanie. It was definitely more than twice though, which has already become the talk of the town on X (formerly Twitter).

Stephanie Niles absolutely nailed her game-day fit, sporting a full-body swimsuit in a vibrant white and orange theme. In one of the now-viral videos, she can be seen grooving to the team’s dominance from the player suite. She’s wearing an orange beanie with her hair cascading over her shoulders. She paired it with the white swimsuit that is embroidered with Jake Browning’s initials and his jersey number.

As Stephanie is the co-founder of a luxury swimsuit brand, 7 Street Swim, it’s safe to say she was the mastermind behind this outfit. After getting featured on the screen more than a few times, fans have already started to have fun on social media with their playful banter.

One of the fans asked the Who Dey Nation if one of them had Stephanie’s picture from the game and wrote, “OMG please tell me someone has the photo of Jake Browning’s girlfriend they just showed on tv? The white spandex suit? Anyone? Please? ”

This fan didn’t mince words before voicing his two cents.

This X user already knows how these things usually go.

This fan was either annoyed or impressed by how Stephanie stole the spotlight.

This fan has found his love in Jake Browning’s girlfriend.

Mann Aboulhosn, who claims to be a part of the Bengals’ Pulse podcast in his bio, took to X and asked his fellow fans who the ‘lady in white’ was in the player booth. Let’s just say he was satisfied with the answer, as he mentioned in the comments, and that he would hurry back and tell his friend all about it.

Browning’s girlfriend stealing the spotlight in a Bengals game is nothing new, as it has happened before. Just last month, she accompanied her boyfriend to the bout against the visiting Colts.

Stephanie Niles’ Game Day Outfits Are Always On-Point

In the Bengals’ win against the Colts last month, there was one vibrant supporter among the crowds that once again stole the attention of the fans. She was spotted sporting a chic red jacket adorned with glittering ‘BROWNING’ on the back. She paired it with white patent leather pants and tall cowboy-like shoes.

She has become quite the lucky charm for the Bengals, as she was spotted once again cheering and dancing in the stands for their win against the Vikings in a 27-24 overtime matchup. She went for a casual look this time and rocked blue jeans along with the No. 6 jersey. But she did wear her tall, cowboy-like boots.

The last two weeks haven’t been very kind to the Bengals, as they took quite the beatdown from both the Steelers and the Chiefs. They were eliminated from the playoffs right there and then, heading into the season finale with an 8-8 score.

With their 24-point lead in the first half, it’s safe to say they have this win in the bag. But the Bengals will go on to miss their AFC championship berth after making back-to-back appearances for the last two seasons. Hopefully, Joe Burrow will make a very strong comeback, and they will get back on their feet in no time.