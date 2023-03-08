Lamar Jackson Contract News: As Ravens Place Non-Exclusive Tag on the Former MVP, Other Teams Complicate Things by Choosing to Back Out

The big QB race is finally starting, and the first one to be in the spotlight is Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson. With the team placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, they have allowed Jackson to seek offers from potential suitors in the league. However, it seems the market for Jackson may have died out sooner than expected.

Jackson has been unable to reach an understanding with the Ravens for a contract extension for the past two years. The fact that Jackson wants a fully guaranteed deal worth upwards of $200 million is something that the Ravens are not very comfortable with. The standstill has now resulted in the Ravens placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which could lead to them losing a future Hall of Famer.

QB-needy teams are not flocking to bag Jackson as many hoped

Jackson’s availability should have stirred the rest of the league into a flurry of action, given the number of teams who need a QB. However, things are not going as one would have expected. Instead of a list of interested teams, the first few reports indicate that most teams are not interested in pursuing Jackson. The reason? His fully guaranteed deal.

Jackson’s injury streak is one of the biggest concerns for any team. which is why not many teams would be comfortable giving him $200 million, just to injure himself in the first game and sit out the season. Does he have the caliber and the skill to demand such a contract? Yes. However, not everyone is keen on emptying their pockets, even if it is for such a high-end player.

According to reports, there are around 5 teams who are not interested in pursuing Jackson. This includes the Commanders, the Falcons, the Dolphins, the Panthers, and the Raiders. Though, the Raiders are still on the fence with Jackson, given that they don’t have a QB for next season. However, teams like the Jets have already declared their intentions to push for Aaron Rodgers, so the Raiders may follow suit.

Lamar Jackson may end up playing with the Ravens for another year

Many fans and analysts believe one reason why Jackson has been unable to reach an agreement with the Ravens, is the lack of an agent. Jackson and his mother have been leading his contract renewal talks, owing to his reluctance to pay an agent. However, there are other factors at play, including injury concerns, that are stopping the Ravens from retaining him.

A non-exclusive tag will help Jackson prove his market value to the Ravens. However, it could also backfire badly. If no team steps up with a suitable offer, or if one comes up with a less-than-ideal offer, the Ravens could simply match that offer, and keep Jackson. This also opens up the Ravens to a potential deal with “poison pills” in it, though it is banned by the NFL.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are now locked in a game of Russian Roulette. The question is, who will flinch first? Will Jackson wear a different uniform for next season? Or will the Ravens have to shell out money to keep Jackson in Baltimore? Either way, this is going to be a fun few days till free agency kicks in. Aaron Rodgers’ presence in the market could be devastating for Jackson.

