Ray Lewis Was So Damn Good That Coach Mike Singletary Was Fearful to Join His Team: “Lord, Why Am I Going to Baltimore?”

When one talks about ‘football players that strike fear in the hearts of the opponents,’ legendary NFL linebacker Ray Lewis is one of the first names that makes it to that list. He was a tough guy. Lewis was Baltimore’s second-ever draft pick during their inaugural season in 1996.

Advertisement

He went on to have what many view as the greatest career in the history of the linebacker position from 1996 to 2012, even winning a Super Bowl MVP. Lewis is also the only player in NFL history to record 1,500+ combined tackles, 30+ sacks, and 30+ interceptions.

But, above all of his success and versatility, was the intimidation factor he brought with him to every game. And that didn’t just apply to opponents, it applied to teammates—and even coaches as well.

In an NFL Films short called “The Ray Lewis Coaching Tree,” several men who coached Lewis came together for a roundtable discussion. Those in attendance included Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary as well as coaches Rex Ryan, Marvin Lewis, John Harbaugh, and more.

Out of the bunch, Singletary revealed that Lewis’ presence in Baltimore actually made him hesitate to join the staff as the team’s linebackers coach in 2003. The reason? The linebacker was simply too good at what he did, and Singletary felt a bit intimidated by him; feeling that he wouldn’t be able to make any impact.

“The most amazing thing to me is, and it’s the reason I didn’t want to go to Baltimore. I’m saying ‘Lord, why am I going to Baltimore?’ Because, I’m thinking, from everything that I saw, the minute I get there, I got this guy who’s already been Defensive Player of the Year, best defensive player in the game.”

“And I get there and I try to tell him something it’s going to be, ‘Well wait a minute coach, I already know how to do that.’ So I’m thinking, let me go somewhere else where there’s some rookies or something,” Singletary continued.

Singletary did eventually take the job, his first on an NFL coaching staff. He remained in Charm City until 2004. And why wouldn’t he? The environment was the complete opposite of what he had expected.

When Singletary arrived in Baltimore, Lewis was waiting for him in the locker room. The linebacker was so excited he was shaking; he truly idolized Singletary.

Far from what Singletary was expecting, Lewis was eager to learn from him — not only how to be a better player but also a better man.

Ray Lewis could be set for his first head coaching job

What Singletary and those other accomplished coaches instilled in Ray Lewis clearly had an effect. The linebacker has always been a strong leader and motivational speaker, but thanks to what he absorbed from those guys, he might be set for his second act in football.

Florida Atlantic University fired their head coach, Tom Herman, on Monday after back-to-back disappointing seasons. That leaves an opening, and Lewis has emerged as a candidate, per USA Today.

Lewis grew up in Lakeland, Florida, just a three-hour drive up the 95 from FAU Field down in Boca Raton. He’s a Florida boy through and through, having also attended Miami University. He has never coached before at any level, but there’s no doubt he knows how to be a leader.

His candidacy is also buoyed by the success of another legendary NFL player, Deion Sanders, who played with Lewis in Baltimore in 2004 and 2005. Sanders has found great success after taking over the Colorado Buffaloes program. Universities are taking chances on NFL legends, and who better than Ray Lewis?