Recreate Brittany Mahomes’ Gameday Look: All Six Essentials Just a Click Away

Patrick Mahomes might be killing it on the field, but his wife, Brittany, is equally slaying off it. The mother of two, soon to be three, has always been the brightest cheerleader at Chiefs games, and the latest KC Chiefs-Tampa Bay game was no different. The KC Current co-owner was spotted wearing a cute denim ensemble, radiating confidence.

As entertaining as the game on the field was, Brittany’s Gameday outfit ensured that no one could get their eyes off her either. Patrick’s wife gracefully dressed her baby bump in a custom denim set, sourced from a variety of brands, including luxury names like Givenchy.

The custom set featured Brittany pairing light denim blue baggy jeans with a classic white tank top. She then elevated the simple outfit by adding a thick denim jacket, which was a slightly darker shade than her jeans’ denim blue color.

As far as accessories were concerned, the former soccer player sourced her red shoulder bag from Givenchy, while her grey chunky trainers were from Converse. The highlight of the outfit, however, was the thick gold chain on her neck, the details of which aren’t known as of now.

What made the simple yet classy outfit truly beautiful was the customization Brittany added to her pieces. For example, her baggy jeans featured Mahomes’ jersey number 15 embroidered on the back pocket, while her denim jacket had both the name Mahomes and the number 15 printed to cap off her gameday look.

Luckily for Brittany’s fans, she breaks down her outfit in each Instagram post and curates it on her personal website. Below is the list of all the items, along with their official product and brand names, that Brittany wore on November 4th, along with their prices.

1) rag & bone Miramar Mid-Rise Jogger Pants [$155]

2) x Hanes 1950s Boxy Tee [$95]

3) EB Denim Domenico Bomer Jacket [$495]

4) Converse DRKSHDW chunky sole trainers [$180]

5) Givenchy small P’tit Voyou red shoulder bag [$2,110]

It’s heartening to see Brittany Mahomes enjoy curating her outfits as she expects her third child with husband Patrick. This is a time for her to be stress-free.

While Patrick Mahomes is playing his role in Brittany’s stress reduction by being 8-0 on the field, the KC Current owner is also doing her part by seeming to be in high spirits throughout her public appearances. Her latest Instagram post gave fans a glimpse of this.