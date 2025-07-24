Redditors Say “Shilo Sanders Will Get Cut” as Coach Prime Visits Buccaneers Training Camp

Shilo Sanders has mostly flown under the radar, overshadowed by his brother, Shedeur, who has dominated the spotlight, whether for the right reasons or the wrong ones. As a result, Shilo was always going to face an uphill battle in the NFL Draft. And that’s exactly how things played out.

The former Colorado safety went undrafted, but his journey didn’t end there. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered him a lifeline, signing him as an undrafted free agent. Now, he’s fighting to keep his NFL dream alive—and his father is doing what he can to help.

Coach Prime, freshly recovered and recently seen at Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, made a stop at Bucs training camp to support his son. With this being Shilo’s first NFL camp, Deion Sanders wanted to be there to offer words of encouragement. He chatted on the sidelines with Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles while Shilo trained in the background, quietly putting in the work.

Despite his efforts, some fans on Reddit expressed skepticism, predicting that the Bucs would cut Shilo before the regular season begins.

They acknowledged his strong work ethic and positive attitude, but questioned whether he has the talent to make the 53-man roster. His critics believe the Sanders name won’t be enough to save him.

“Maybe practice squad… no way he makes the 53,” one user wrote. “People need to look past the name. He just wasn’t good at Colorado and doesn’t have good measurables.”

Coach Prime is in Tampa Bay for Day 1 of Training Camp pic.twitter.com/gCaNCFz2Rn — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 23, 2025

Still, not all fans have written him off. Some are rooting for him to prove the doubters wrong, so much so that one hot take suggested Shilo might eventually outshine Shedeur. Supporters argued that Shilo is in a better situation with the Bucs, where he’ll have time to develop without immense pressure.

“Their paths are insanely different,” one fan noted. “Shedeur basically has to sink or swim on a terrible team. Shilo has time to learn and grow with us. He’s not being asked to be a savior.”

Others pointed to his humility, hunger, and willingness to learn as reasons he could carve out a role in Tampa Bay’s defense. They also believe his presence could be a positive influence in the locker room, making him a valuable asset beyond just his on-field play.

Undrafted free agents rarely make the final roster, and Shilo Sanders is no exception to that uphill battle. His path remains uncertain as the Buccaneers prepare to trim their 90-man roster down to 53. With nine safeties currently on the roster, the competition is steep.

If Shilo does manage to stick around, it will likely be through special teams, a role that could give him valuable opportunities to prove himself and show the coaches what he brings to the table.