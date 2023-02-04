Aaron Rodgers Trade: Jets Turn Up The Heat After Announcing Their Intentions To Go After The 4x NFL MVP

While the legendary Tom Brady’s retirement has shut down one exciting race, it has opened up yet another. This time, the QB in focus is Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers. A veteran of 18 years who is a definite future Hall of Famer. With Brady out of the contest, Rodgers has now become the best prospect in the market this year. What’s more, it seems he has quite a few teams lined up to sign him.

The New York Jets, on one hand, have made this race very exciting by openly conceding that Rodgers is their prime target this season. Sources tell Pro Football Network that Jets General Manager Joe Douglas is telling people that they will go all out to bring Rodgers to New York. This further reaffirms an earlier statement by the owner Woody Johnson, who said he’d be willing to pay anything to get a good QB.

However, the Jets are not the only team desperate for a QB out there. The Las Vegas Raiders, who openly announced their intentions of going after Brady, are surely eyeing Rodgers as the potential backup. In fact, another source tells PFN that former Packers and current Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been trying hard to convince the management to get Rodgers.

Also Read: “I Almost Walked Out of the Facility”: Alvin Kamara Becomes the Latest NFL Athlete to Join ‘NFL-Rigged’ Debate

Aaron Rodgers to leave Green Bay after a disappointing season

Aaron Rodgers has spent 18 years at Green Bay. In those 18 years, he’s managed to lead them to 1 Super Bowl win and 1 Championship win. The lack of trophies does not do justice to his prowess. However, he is still considered one of the best QBs in the league, if not the history of the NFL. However, this season has been sub-par, and it was only a matter of time before Rodgers finally decided he needed a change in scenery.

The Raiders and the Jets are both great spots to end up at for Rodgers. While the Raiders have Adams as a connection to Rodgers’ days at Green Bay, the Jets have their new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Both teams have great offensive lineups and strong defense. All they need is a QB of ROdgers’ caliber to hoist them into a Super Bowl-winning run.

The only edge the Jets might have is the relationship between Rodgers and Jets’ QB Zach Wilson. It has often been reported that Rodgers has a soft spot for Wilson, and is in constant touch with him. He has tried to mentor the young QB from afar. Though a chance to do that while being on the same team might interest Rodgers. He could, in his last few years, help Wilson save his career.

The question that remains, then, is which one will he pick? Will he go to Vegas and try to win in Black and White? Or will he go to New York, and mentor a close friend and a possible superstar QB in the making?

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Stole This Record From Tom Brady Before the GOAT Announced His Retirement After 23 Years in NFL