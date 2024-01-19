Trent Williams’ Stylish $24,000 Birthday Gift to Teammate Deebo Samuel Drops Jaws on the Internet

Deebo Samuel, the San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver, began the year on a high note, leading his team to the NFC Divisional Round. Sharing on the Kay Adams show, he expressed a birthday wish for more wins and the Lombardi Trophy in mid-February, but that’s still a month away. To make his day extra special, a 49ers teammate gifted him a luxurious watch as he celebrated his 28th birthday on Jan. 15.

Samuel took to Instagram to share a gift he got from his teammate, OT Trent Williams. In the video, he flaunts a Rolex GMT Master II Sprite edition watch, with Trent Williams standing in the background. Samuel, visibly excited, expresses gratitude to Williams for the lovely birthday present, captioning the story with “My dawg blessed me for bday @trentwilliams71.”

This unique watch, a Rolex GMT Master II Sprite edition, made its debut in March 2022 at the “Watches and Wonders” trade show in Geneva. What sets it apart is the left-side crown, a thoughtful feature for left-handed individuals. The green and black timepiece is still available on the secondary market at a whopping price of $24,000.

Furthermore, this watch has gained widespread fame, being sported by various athletes globally. Notable personalities like Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, Brazilian footballer Neymar, former English soccer player David Beckham, as well as NBA players Russell Brook and LeBron James have all been spotted wearing it.

Fans Envious of Trent Williams’ Gesture to Deebo Samuel

Thrilled fans watched as Trent Williams gifted Deebo Samuel a Rolex, labeling it an epic display of friendship. Some expressed their desire for such friends, while others joked about wanting to befriend Trent for similar birthday surprises.

In a recent talk with GQ Sports, Samuel shared his thoughts on the ongoing season, foreseeing a competitive MVP race between his QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffrey, as both delivered an explosive performance. However, outside the MVP chatter, Samuel has made it clear that his enduring inspiration is OT Trent Williams.

In a recent interview on “The NFL Report” podcast with Steve Wyche and James Palmer, Deebo Samuel opened up about how Trent Williams became his inspiration.

In the tough pandemic year, the 49ers moved to Arizona because of COVID-19 restrictions. Sharing an Airbnb with Williams, Samuel noticed a stark difference in their routines. While he relaxed and played video games, Williams was committed to studying films, analyzing his own performances, and staying dedicated to his craft, even in those challenging times.

The strong bond between Samuels and Trent, despite a seven-year age difference, makes the gift of an expensive Rolex less surprising and more a testament to their everlasting friendship.