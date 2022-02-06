“Don’t make them the scapegoats”: Skip Bayless picks apart Tom Brady for saying he is retiring due to his family

After 22 seasons, Tom Brady finally hung up his cleats to spend more time with his family. But Skip Bayless hates that he “blamed” the retirement on them.

After much media speculation and rumours, Tom Brady took to social media to thank the world and announce his retirement personally.

To my parents and entire family (and extended family of countless friends), I love you and thank you for your never-ending support and love. I could never have imagined the time and energy you have given for me the past 30 years in football. I can never repay you. And just know I love you so much.

And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida.

Skip Bayless was upset Tom Brady “blamed” his family for retirement

On a recent episode of the Skip Bayless Show, had a hot take on Brady’s retirement.

“I’m here to tell you, I just can’t get used to it. I can’t wrap my head around it. I get it. But I don’t get I’m sorry. But you have family, you have health. He’s 100% healthy. He just played arguably the best season he’s ever played. Albeit at 44 years of age. As my wife Ernestine continues to hound me and tell me ‘Wait a second, don’t blame it on the family. Don’t make them the scapegoats as if they yanked Tom away from football. He always did whatever he wants to do. It’s got to be on him.'”

” I don’t get it. I don’t think he’s gonna be happy, but that’s me. And I’m 10 million miles away from the brain of Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. So whatever’s in his brain, I can’t fathom. Whatever he just decided to do, I’m all in for. I just believe that it’s a waste that he won’t be playing football next year because I just believe he’d go in an eighth Super Bowl or a ninth or a tenth. I thought he was gonna play until he’s 50.”