Brady Quinn Can’t Wrap His Head Around Atlanta Taking Michael Penix, Despite Giving $90M to Kirk Cousins; “Biggest Surprise”

The Falcons’ decision to draft former Huskies’ QB Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft has sent shockwaves through the NFL community. Even their $180 million QB Kirk Cousins was caught off guard by the move, clearly surprised by the Falcons’ unexpected choice. Former NFL QB turned analyst Brady Quinn echoed the sentiment, struggling to make sense of Atlanta’s decision.

Advertisement

Brady Quinn took to Twitter to share his viewpoint on the Falcons’ head-scratching move, dubbing it the “biggest surprise” of the draft. Puzzled by their decision to snag an elite quarterback like Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th overall pick after locking in veteran Kirk Cousins for a hefty deal, Quinn couldn’t quite wrap his head around the reasoning behind it.

He couldn’t help but feel that Penix could’ve kickstarted his career on a different, perhaps more fitting, path elsewhere. “If there were concerns over Cousins off an injury at his age then why give him $90 mil at signing?” He added in his tweet.

The Atlanta Falcons are stirring up chatter and curiosity with two-star quarterbacks in the mix. However, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris swiftly shut down the rumors, making it crystal clear: Kirk Cousins is the team’s starting quarterback.

Morris assured everyone that Cousins won’t have to worry about Michael Penix Jr. breathing down his neck, even during tough plays. “Kirk doesn’t need to glance over his shoulder after every missed throw,” Morris declared, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic. Moreover, with the quarterbacks hashing things out, it appears the Falcons are on the right track.

Michael Penix Jr’s Conversation With Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons did shake things up by drafting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Not exactly the move many anticipated, especially considering the Falcons’ defensive gaps. Even Kirk Cousins’ camp was taken aback, labeling the pick as a “big surprise.”

However, Penix Jr. himself confirmed the other day that he shared a conversation with Kirk Cousins, the night he was drafted.

“He did reach out. We had a very good conversation … I’m going to keep it between me and him right now but it was definitely a good conversation and I’m super excited to work with him and he said he is the same for me. I’m super blessed to be able to be in a room with him and to be able to work with him and learn from him. And support him as he continues with his career.” Penix told reporters, per NFL.

Penix emerged as a force last season, leading the Washington Huskies to an impressive 14-1 record and a shot at the 2024 CFP National Championship Game.

He broke records left and right, steering a dynamic offense, including Washington’s single-season passing yards record with a whopping 4,641 yards and 36 touchdowns. His impressive performance earned him the prestigious Maxwell Award and put him in the running for the Heisman Trophy.