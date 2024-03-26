RGIII Draws Parallels Between Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders After Deion Sanders Revealed Plans Of Boycotting Teams

Deion Sanders caught his fans off guard after revealing that his QB son Shedeur and CU star Travis Hunter, who are projected to be high draft picks for 2025, will be boycotting some teams during the draft process. Although this was taken as a point of criticism, but Robert Griffin III saw this as a revolution in the world of football.

In his latest appearance at ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Robert Griffin III connected the dots to express how there is a power shift coming in the league and people need to buckle up for it. While saying that he backed Coach Prime’s statement claiming that it’s all about controlling the narrative which will change the NFL in the future.

He further drew parallels between Deion’s revelation and Caleb Williams’ new-age approach to the NFL draft to prove his point.

“Deion saying that either Shedeur or Travis Hunter are going to pull an Eli doesn’t surprise me at all,” RG3 said. “Look at what’s happening this year. Caleb Williams goes to the combine, doesn’t do anything except for meetings. Doesn’t even let the medical teams go out there and look at him because he says they don’t need to.”

He also points out the same approach taken by Marvin Harrison Jr. who did not participate in the combine or even do his Pro Day since he knows that the NFL teams are already head over heels to snag him up in the NFL Draft.

Robert Griffin III Hints At the Dawn Of a New Age NFL

RG3 is a big believer that the shift in power is happening for good since now the big players get to dictate their presence. To put things in perspective, Caleb Williams did not allow medical teams to examine him since he didn’t want to give away his medical information to the teams he wasn’t interested in, hence giving an edge to the only team that would draft him.

“In today’s age with the athletes and their mindset, they are empowered,” Robert Griffin III added. “They know that they can control their own narratives. They know that they can be a part of the media, while they’re still playing… This is the player empowerment age and you’re seeing it come to the NFL.”

RG3 advocates that this change is necessary since the players should know that without the players “the sports leagues are nothing.” However, it will be seen if this change brings a positive impact on the game or would it be the other way around.