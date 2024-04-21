Deion ‘Prime Time’ Sanders Drops Gems for Colorado Buffaloes Athletes Ahead of Spring Game

Deion Sanders has been on a mission to uplift the Colorado Buffaloes’ standard and image on and off the field. It’s about fostering personal growth for Coach Prime. As the Buffs gear up for their Spring Game, the head man believes that it’s crucial to instill in his athletes the true essence of practice.

In a recent video by Deion Sanders Jr. on Well Off Media, Coach Prime stirred up deep reflection among his student-athletes. With his usual captivating presence, Prime delved into the significance of practice, trying to ignite a fire within his players. Sanders emphasized how consistency can unlock their full potential and serve as the catalyst for success.

Moreover, he underscored the role of honing their skills every day — in instilling discipline and focus — a few essential qualities for achieving one’s dream. Leaving a lingering question, he challenged the student-athletes to assess their mindset toward practice/training: “Some of you just come here to get through practice, some of you can’t wait to get to practice. Which one are you?”

Deion Sanders is embarking on his second season at the helm of the Buffaloes, following a challenging first year. Taking the reins of a program in need of revitalization, Sanders guided CU through a transitional phase, ultimately ending the season on a sad note. They ranked dead last in the Pac-12 with a disappointing 4-8 record.

As the Buffs gear up for the upcoming season, they welcome a wave of fresh talent to their ranks. The team indeed looks poised to make significant strides on the field, with 28 newcomers joining the spring roster, including six high school recruits and 22 transfers.

All You Need to Know About the CU Spring Game

With the University of Colorado Buffaloes’ Spring Football Game just around the corner, anticipation is building for Deion Sanders’ second season. Scheduled for April 27 at Folsom Field, the event, also dubbed “Black and White Day,” is set to redefine spring games nationwide, according to the university’s official website. However, the excitement doesn’t stop with the big game on Saturday; the festivities kick off as early as Thursday, April 25.

The lineup includes a post-game concert featuring Lil Wayne, a CU football alumni reunion, and a talent show. If you’re up for a music concert, tickets are available on the university’s official website. Tickets start at just $49, and it will take place at the CU Events Center.

Last year, history was made as the Buffs sold out their Spring Game for the first time in history. Although there was a huge snowstorm, 47,277 local fans turned up to the event. It was Coach Prime’s debut, after all. Surely, this year’s Black and Gold Day will surpass all expectations.