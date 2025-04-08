Rich Eisen Explains Why Shedeur Sanders is the “‘Yeah, But…Kid” of the 2025 NFL Draft

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks to make a pass at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Did Shedeur Sanders salvage his draft stock at Colorado’s Pro Day? For months, the Buffs’ signal-caller has been trending his way down the prospect board. He slid as low as No. 32 overall in some mock drafts. Him somehow slipping into round two went from inconceivable to plausible in short order.

Then, in the blink of an eye, things flipped back to normal. Sanders dominated at his Pro Day, completing a reported 92.5% of his passes (62/67) with incredible precision and accuracy. He dispelled some of the narratives surrounding his supposed weaknesses and drew rave reviews from league executives.

Rich Eisen isn’t surprised about how things have developed. On The Rich Eisen Show, he expressed belief that a prospect goes through what Sanders has experienced every year. Once said player performs in front of scouts again, though, it’s easy to see which concerns were overblown.

“There’s one of these kids in every draft… where it’s just like, ‘yeah, but… he’s not this, he’s not that’… it sure looks like Shedeur [Sanders] is the ‘yeah, but’ kid of this draft… and then, at some point, the kid [works] out. And then, all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘oh, okay.’ And that’s what the Shedeur showcase was kind of about.”

The weak arm narrative was lazy and showed many people just did not watch Shedeur Sanders. Here’s a post corner route ran by Jimmy Horn Jr that was launched with what looked like an almost effortless throw to the bottom of the numbers at his pro day. pic.twitter.com/7f6xrQx6rx — Cam White (@Big_Head15) April 5, 2025

Regarding Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, I asked a top-level executive who was at the Buffaloes’ Pro Day to describe what he saw: “I just think he throws a really catchable ball. Accuracy is one thing, but catch-ability is another. Shedeur’s got both. And watching him live today,… pic.twitter.com/iEEqEzM477 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 4, 2025

Sanders’s prospect status seems to have stabilized just in time for the 2025 NFL Draft. Most analysts maintained his positioning as an early first-round pick throughout the offseason. And now, it appears the variance of his projections is tightening. In Eisen’s opinion, Sanders could be headed to Cleveland at No. 2 overall.

“The Browns [sent] their entire brass to have dinner with [Shedeur Sanders]… nobody knows what’s in the Cleveland Browns’ mind in their draft room.” – Rich Eisen

Eisen’s cohost, Chris Brockman, revealed the New Orleans Saints are currently the “odds-on favorite (+270)” to choose Sanders. Another colleague of Eisen’s, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, added fuel to the Saints-Sanders rumors on Monday as well.

The Saints aren’t as desperate for a QB as the Browns, but securing someone with Sanders’ upside could be too tempting to pass up. We’ll find out how they feel if Sanders is still available when they’re on the clock on Apr. 24.