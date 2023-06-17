Justin Fields Donates $10,000 To Empower the Special Olympics and Pave the Way for Athletes All Around

Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields is trying to become a leader in every aspect of his life, not just on the field, but off of it as well. He recently donated $10,000 to help power the Special Olympics. This year, Fields helped form “The Justin Fields Foundation” to help give back to the young people in the Chicago area and form a greater community around him. Athletes like Fields have a great platform to do good work with, and Fields is entering that domain with his foundation.

The Special Olympics is a great space for him to get involved in as they mark the biggest sporting event for people with intellectual disabilities, helping give back to a community that often gets ignored and stereotyped by the world around them. The Special Olympics push for inclusion and community, ensuring that no person gets left behind. The Special Olympics gives back to people year-round too, helping provide training and activities to over 5 million people across the world.

That’s why initiatives like Fields’ are so important. They can help set an example for more athletes and people around the world to donate and give back, raising awareness in the process.

Justin Fields’ $10,000 Donation Marks the First for His Foundation

Fields has been a busy man this offseason. He is working to prove himself as the Bears’ franchise quarterback, but he knows that building relationships that go past football is equally as important.

That’s why he donated $10,000 to the Special Olympics. The donation came through his foundation, “The Justin Fields Foundation”, and this was the first donation the organization made.

It’s a historic moment for Fields and the foundation who were thrilled to give back. Per Fox 32 Chicago Justin Fields said, “The foundation really came from just trying to help the community, trying to strengthen the community in all areas. I really just wanted to do that through grants in areas of youth empowerment, leadership development, scholastic achievement and health and wellness. [This is] the first opportunity we got and we’re definitely excited for it, so it’s an awesome opportunity for sure.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1665000686570930183?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fields is embracing Chicago more and more through actions like this

Fields is trying to become a bigger part of Chicago’s culture. Of course, the primary way he’s doing to do that is through football. However, actions like this can sometimes speak much louder.

Fields wants to be a member of Chicago’s community, and he’ll only be able to do that by making special gestures like this and looking out for the people of Chicago in a deeper way. The young quarterback is clearly on the right track.