NFL

“Tua Tagovailoa is the MOST accurate quarterback in the league”: Tyreek Hill snubs $503 million Patrick Mahomes again when comparing his new QB

"Tua Tagovailoa is the MOST accurate quarterback in the league": Tyreek Hill snubs $503 million Patrick Mahomes again when comparing his new QB
Jayanth Gorantla

Previous Article
"Aaron Rodgers looks like Nick Cage playing him in a movie about Tom Brady": NFL Twitter explodes after $50 million quarterback dresses up as Con Air star
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
"Tua Tagovailoa is the MOST accurate quarterback in the league": Tyreek Hill snubs $503 million Patrick Mahomes again when comparing his new QB
“Tua Tagovailoa is the MOST accurate quarterback in the league”: Tyreek Hill snubs $503 million Patrick Mahomes again when comparing his new QB

Tyreek Hill demanded a trade this offseason and the Kansas City Chiefs promptly traded him…