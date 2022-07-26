“Tua Tagovailoa is the MOST accurate quarterback in the league”: Tyreek Hill snubs $503 million Patrick Mahomes again when comparing his new QB

Tyreek Hill demanded a trade this offseason and the Kansas City Chiefs promptly traded him to the Miami Dolphins. Hill is inexplicably ecstatic to have Tua Tagovailoa throwing him the ball.

Tyreek Hill is the fastest wide receiver in the NFL and is not shy to claim the title. In addition, he is also a great route runner who has been a key cog in the Chiefs offense. However, this offseason, Hill demanded a trade.

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill were an electric combo who combined for countless touchdowns and a lot of playoff success. They even won a Super Bowl together. Following this year’s disappointing loss in the Conference Championships, Hill was looking to get paid.

Patrick Mahomes got his payday, earning a 10-year contract worth $503 million. Mahomes deserves every cent of that contract, but with all the money the Chiefs had tied into multiple players, they didn’t have the money for Hill.

Tyreek Hill is a human highlight reel💪 pic.twitter.com/XdfQb4jpwD — PFF (@PFF) May 19, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs were not able to match Hill’s demands on a new contract which resulted in a swift trade request. The Chiefs, sensing the situation was out of hand, allowed Hill to pick between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins as a destination. Hill chose Miami.

Miami is a team that is on the verge of exiting a rebuild. They are attempting to contend with new head coach Mike McDaniel installing a wide zone scheme. In this scheme, speed is important and Hill fits that need. The question with this offense, is at quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa, drafted 2 seasons ago, has failed to develop into the quarterback the Miami has been hoping for. He is entering a make or break season this year after battling injuries and benching the past few years. Rumors about Tua’s inaccuracy and weak arm have flooded the NFL scene since his rookie year.

Also Read: Tom Brady could follow the LeBron James, Michael Jordan route to turn his $250 million net worth to $1 billion

Tyreek Hill seems to be riding high on Tua in a way that seems almost too good to be true after Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek’s old quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has been one of the best, if not the best, quarterback in the league since he has started. When asked to pick between Mahomes and Tua throwing him the ball, Tyreek surprisingly picked Tua. He claimed that Tua’s accuracy over Mahomes’ strength is more luring.

Many people were shocked and reasoned the situation by saying that Hill is just supporting his teammate. This seems to be consensus reasoning but it is surprising that Hill continues to double down on his opinion multiple times.

#Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was on @FirstTake this morning hyping up Tua Tagovailoa and once again calling him “the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.” He even slipped in an F-bomb. pic.twitter.com/mw5YTjfKzY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 25, 2022

If Hill is indeed correct about Tua, this season will have Tua proving all the doubters wrong. The Miami Dolphins are primed to make a deep run in the playoffs with their revamped offense only if Tua can handle the load.

Also Read: “Antonio Brown stole Lil Nas X’s outfit and his dance moves”: NFL Twitter explodes as $20 million NFL star making a surprise appearance at Rolling Loud