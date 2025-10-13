“The Cornerback Never Got Set”: Chiefs vs. Lions Ref Craig Wolstad Explains Why He Denied Jared Goff’s TD

Almost nothing hurts as badly as seeing a touchdown being taken off the board, and unfortunately, that happened on more than one occasion in Week 6. The first instance came during a bout of questionable officiating in the New Orleans Saints’ matchup against the New England Patriots, but seeing as the majority of the nation wasn’t tuned in for that one, they would get their first taste of it during the Kansas City Chiefs’ prime time showcase against the Detroit Lions.

About halfway through the opening quarter, Dan Campbell’s offense found itself in scoring position on Kansas City’s one-yard line, which prompted a tricky play call. Jared Goff would drop back from behind center and go in motion to the left, leaving the team’s RB2, David Montgomery, free to throw a touchdown pass to his QB1.

The only problem? Goff didn’t establish himself as a back prior to the ball being snapped, and as a result, the Lions had their touchdown taken away.

Despite this looking really cool, Terry McAulay explains why Jared Goff was lined up illegally and why this touchdown was taken off the board. pic.twitter.com/fXZ2I5xBFT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 13, 2025

According to both the broadcasters in the booth, it was an illegal formation, but after a discussion between the officials, the play was officially ruled as an illegal motion. Thankfully, the Chiefs would go on to win by 13 points, so we won’t have to hear any murmurings of “robbery.”

Nevertheless, Detroit fell victim to a niche rule that is seldom mentioned, let alone challenged. In the official rule book, it is written that “…If a T-Formation quarterback goes in motion and fails to come to a complete stop for at least one full second prior to the snap,” then the end result will be a five-yard penalty.

Of course, even though it’s clearly defined in the official literature, fans were still willing to cry foul after its enforcement came at the benefit of Kansas City.

A rule that most likely has never been enforced in the history of the NFL not only going in favor of the Chiefs but against Detroit is 😚👌🏼 — Connor Stalions Memorial Scholarship Fund 〽️ (@vacca23) October 13, 2025

Given the uniqueness of the play call, however, some argued that the play should have been allowed to stand. After all, Goff never officially placed his hands beneath the center, and according to one fan in particular, that’s enough to enforce the only rule that truly matters.

Although someone may want to check and make sure that he doesn’t have David Montgomery on his fantasy team.

The rule of cool says this should stand. — Mike Karl (@TheHotKarl619) October 13, 2025

For better or worse, this SNF contest will go down in the record books as a 30-17 victory for Kansas City. After an abysmal start to the regular season, the Chiefs have managed to get themselves back to .500, and they’ll now prepare to host a rather docile Las Vegas Raiders team that is currently averaging 19 points per game.

Suffice to say, they may not have gotten the emphatic start to the year that they hoped for following Super Bowl LIX, but the Chiefs appear to be right on schedule all the same.