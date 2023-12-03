Jalen Hurts Dons a $6,450 Biker Jacket To the 49ers Game

The Philadelphia Eagles have an impeccable record, the highest in this season so far. They are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in their 13th week. Jalen Hurts, who stole the show multiple times with his gameplay as the quarterback, did it once again but for a different reason this time.

Jalen Hurts made quite a statement this time, showing off his super expensive Louis Vuitton biker jacket. In a league where athletes are often adored for their expensive and stylistic choices, Hurts stood out with his bold choice. The edgy but luxurious choice of his attire turned heads, as he entered the Lincoln Financial Field in an all-black ensemble.

The jacket retails for a staggering $6,450 on the official website of Louis Vuitton. It boasted a blend of matte and glossy finish, both set together in perfect proportions. It poured luxury as the stand collar and the front boasted the ‘Vuitton’ logo set in powder blue and white. Boasting white panels on the hind arm, the jacket summed up a sporty yet chic choice for the pre-game look. Even the NFL made note of Jalen Hurts’ fearless look, as they highlighted the game day fit in a tweet, captioning,

“Keep the main thing the main thing.”

What also stood out for Hurts were his black leather pants, boots, and headphones that complemented the Louis Vuitton piece immaculately.

Jalen Hurts Steals Hearts With his ‘Mission-Mode’ Look

Jalen Hurts has driven the games from sublime state to victories with his amazing presence. Consequently, the tricky fanbase of the Eagles, who expect nothing but the best have accepted Hurts with all their heart. In a post that appreciated his style, more than his sportsmanship this time, fans took their moments to appreciate his flashy look.

A fan wasted no time as he called him ‘hot’ in the comment section.

Another praised his clothing choices with minimal words.

One more fan was in awe of his looks, writing ‘wow’.

A fan commented with a melting icon and fire emojis, falling short of words.

A fan had a rather interesting take, asking away if he was to be cast in a ‘fast and furious’ sequel.

It is not just the fans who are impressed with Jalen Hurts. Acting as the cornerstone of the Eagles’ offense, Hurts has managed to impress NFL analysts. In a segment on Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe called him a ‘perfect fit’ for the Philadelphia following their victory against the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles QB was also backed for an MVP award by Stephen A Smith alongside Dan Prescott. Additionally, Jeff Saturday and RGIII had their hands full with praises calling Hurts ‘a man on mission’. Hurts’ latest appearance in the all-black ensemble has in fact set the tone right for a mission-mode before the 49ers game.